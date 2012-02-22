SINGAPORE, Feb 22 London copper was little
changed early in Asia on Wednesday as investors took a breather
after pushing up prices by more than 2 percent in the previous
session as doubts remained over Greece's ability to restructure
its debt after securing bailout funds.
All eyes are now on top copper consumer China, with the HSBC
flash manufacturing activity data due later today.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
was nearly flat at $8,445 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after rising 2.6
percent on Tuesday, its biggest single-day gain since Feb. 3.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 1 percent to 60,620 yuan a
tonne.
* The HSBC data should give a more accurate advance reading
of China's manufacturing sector minus the Lunar New Year skew.
China's factory activity shrank for a third month in January and
the upcoming February number, if it stays weak, could reinforce
the view that Beijing's pro-growth policy stance will stay.
* China's copper demand has been slack with stocks in
Shanghai warehouses hitting their highest level in nearly a
decade last week and analysts warned the country's imports are
likely to remain weak until March.
* Despite securing a 130-billion-euro financing deal from
the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, doubts
remained over Greece's capacity to implement punishing reforms
to cut its debt mountain, rebuild its economy and avoid a
default in the longer term.
* Greece must complete a swap of private holdings of its
debt as part of the bailout package by around March 10 at the
latest, caretaker Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on
Wednesday, having retreated from near two-week highs as optimism
over the long-awaited Greek bailout deal quickly gave way to
concerns about economic growth and implementation risks.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains
after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008,
and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China HSBC Flash PMI
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Feb
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1355 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan
Base metals prices at 0112 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8445.00 -4.00 -0.05 11.12
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60620 570 +0.95 9.50
HG COPPER MAR2 383.30 -0.35 -0.09 11.55
LME Alum 2247.25 -7.75 -0.34 11.25
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16250 70 +0.43 2.56
LME Zinc 2031.00 3.00 +0.15 10.08
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15840 60 +0.38 7.06
LME Nickel 20285.00 55.00 +0.27 8.42
LME Lead 2110.00 -7.00 -0.33 3.69
SHFE PB FUT 15890.00 70.00 +0.44 3.96
LME Tin 24190.00 0.00 +0.00 25.99
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1589
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)