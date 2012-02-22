SINGAPORE, Feb 22 London copper was little changed early in Asia on Wednesday as investors took a breather after pushing up prices by more than 2 percent in the previous session as doubts remained over Greece's ability to restructure its debt after securing bailout funds. All eyes are now on top copper consumer China, with the HSBC flash manufacturing activity data due later today. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was nearly flat at $8,445 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after rising 2.6 percent on Tuesday, its biggest single-day gain since Feb. 3. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1 percent to 60,620 yuan a tonne. * The HSBC data should give a more accurate advance reading of China's manufacturing sector minus the Lunar New Year skew. China's factory activity shrank for a third month in January and the upcoming February number, if it stays weak, could reinforce the view that Beijing's pro-growth policy stance will stay. * China's copper demand has been slack with stocks in Shanghai warehouses hitting their highest level in nearly a decade last week and analysts warned the country's imports are likely to remain weak until March. * Despite securing a 130-billion-euro financing deal from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, doubts remained over Greece's capacity to implement punishing reforms to cut its debt mountain, rebuild its economy and avoid a default in the longer term. * Greece must complete a swap of private holdings of its debt as part of the bailout package by around March 10 at the latest, caretaker Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on Wednesday, having retreated from near two-week highs as optimism over the long-awaited Greek bailout deal quickly gave way to concerns about economic growth and implementation risks. * U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0230 China HSBC Flash PMI 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Feb 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1355 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly 1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan Base metals prices at 0112 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8445.00 -4.00 -0.05 11.12 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60620 570 +0.95 9.50 HG COPPER MAR2 383.30 -0.35 -0.09 11.55 LME Alum 2247.25 -7.75 -0.34 11.25 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16250 70 +0.43 2.56 LME Zinc 2031.00 3.00 +0.15 10.08 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15840 60 +0.38 7.06 LME Nickel 20285.00 55.00 +0.27 8.42 LME Lead 2110.00 -7.00 -0.33 3.69 SHFE PB FUT 15890.00 70.00 +0.44 3.96 LME Tin 24190.00 0.00 +0.00 25.99 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1589 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)