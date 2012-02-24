SINGAPORE, Feb 24 London copper bounced
back on Friday after two days of losses as upbeat U.S. data
helped revive buying interest in the metal which is headed for
its best weekly showing in a month.
But copper's gains are being kept in check by rising oil
prices and the shaky euro zone economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose half a percent to $8,434.25 a tonne by 0124 GMT.
* Copper is up 3.1 percent for the week so far, its biggest
gain since the last week of January, after rallying on Tuesday
along with other commodities after Greece secured its second
bailout package.
* There was further evidence of the U.S. economy healing
after data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits last week held at the lowest level
since the early days of the 2007-2009 recession and that U.S.
home prices rose 0.7 percent in December.
* But the euro zone economy is heading into its second
recession in just three years and the wider European Union will
stagnate, the EU's executive said, warning that the currency
area has yet to break its vicious cycle of debt.
* The weaker economic outlook in the Europe and Chinese
manufacturing activity survey cut short copper's rally
earlier in the week. The fact that losses had been modest in the
past two days meant there's underlying strength building in the
background which could be well spurred by any sign of pickup in
Chinese demand.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was little changed at 60,440 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
* China's imports of copper concentrate are expected to rise
by about 10 percent in 2012 on strong smelter demand, curbing
end-users' appetite for overseas purchases of the refined metal,
traders and analysts said.
* Intimidation and violence by some workers against others
who did not take part in last year's three-month strike at
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's vast Grasberg gold
mine have interrupted resumption of normal operations, the
company said.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro hovered at 2-1/2-month highs on Friday, holding
on to chunky gains made the day before after data on improving
German business sentiment prompted traders to cover short
positions.
* Wall Street stocks rose after data showed the U.S. labor
market remained on the mend, but the market stalled as it
approached highs not seen since before the 2008 collapse of
Lehman Brothers.
* U.S. crude futures rose toward $109, on track for a third
week of gains, as worries about Iranian supply supported prices
while upbeat U.S. economic data lifted the demand outlook at the
world's largest oil consumer.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 - Germany detailed Q4 GDP
1500 - U.S. new home sales for January
Base metals prices at 0124 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8434.25 44.25 +0.53 10.98
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60440 20 +0.03 9.18
HG COPPER MAR2 382.70 2.10 +0.55 11.38
LME Alum 2283.00 10.00 +0.44 13.02
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16225 00 +0.00 2.40
LME Zinc 2060.00 12.00 +0.59 11.65
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15905 40 +0.25 7.50
LME Nickel 20200.00 200.00 +1.00 7.96
LME Lead 2160.50 -4.50 -0.21 6.17
SHFE PB FUT 15985.00 85.00 +0.53 4.58
LME Tin 24150.00 -45.00 -0.19 25.78
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1709
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.2985 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Michael Perry)