SINGAPORE, Feb 28 London copper futures
edged lower on Tuesday, weighed down by slow demand from top
consumer China, although more signs of a mending U.S. economy
are helping limit any losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.2 percent to $8,517.75 a tonne by 0115 GMT, after
ending nearly flat on Monday.
* Copper has gained 12 percent this year, but has been
struggling to trade higher, given slack Chinese demand since
after the Lunar New Year break in January. Copper has lost 2.8
percent since hitting a five-month high of $8,765 on Feb. 9.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 60,620 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
* Diversified miner Teck Resources
believes concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy are
overblown. Chief Executive Don Lindsay said recent economic data
and Beijing's latest cut in the bank reserve requirement ratio
suggest neither a hard nor soft landing will occur.
* Continuously positive economic data out of the United
States is helping shield copper from a sell-off. There was
further evidence of a recovering U.S. housing market on Tuesday,
with data showing that contracts to purchase previously owned
U.S. homes neared a two-year high in January. That data, along
with oil's fall, helped the S&P 500 close at its highest since
June 2008.
* In the troubled euro zone, Standard & Poor's cut Greece's
long-term ratings to 'selective default', the second ratings
agency to proceed with a widely expected downgrade after the
country announced a bond swap plan to lighten its debt burden.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro nursed modest losses in Asia on Tuesday, while
the yen held on to overnight gains ahead of another flood of
cheap cash from the European Central Bank that could bolster
risk appetite and put the yen under pressure again.
* The benchmark S&P 500 closed at its highest level since
mid-2008 on Monday, extending gains for a third session as oil
prices retreated after a recent rally and data showed further
improvement in the U.S. housing market.
* Oil futures extended losses in early Asian trading,
snapping a recent surge that threatened to hurt the fragile
global economy, while concerns over supply from the Middle East
helped stem the slide.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 EZ Business climate Feb
1000 EZ Economic sentiment Feb
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Dec
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Dec
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Feb
Base metals prices at 0115 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8517.75 -18.25 -0.21 12.08
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60620 220 +0.36 9.50
HG COPPER MAR2 387.00 -1.05 -0.27 12.63
LME Alum 2330.00 -1.00 -0.04 15.35
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16280 25 +0.15 2.75
LME Zinc 2094.00 -6.00 -0.29 13.50
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 16060 110 +0.69 8.55
LME Nickel 20175.00 0.00 +0.00 7.83
LME Lead 2238.00 -9.00 -0.40 9.98
SHFE PB FUT 16220.00 90.00 +0.56 6.12
LME Tin 23705.00 0.00 +0.00 23.46
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2179
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1=6.3019 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)