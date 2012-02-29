SINGAPORE, Feb 29 London copper pulled
back on Wednesday from two-week highs touched in the previous
session ahead of a fresh injection of cash by the European
Central Bank to ease debt strains, with another upbeat U.S.
piece of data helping to stem losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.4 percent to $8,569 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after rising
to a two-week high of $8,689 on Tuesday.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to 60,820 yuan
($9,700) a tonne.
* Despite unimpressive demand from China, copper has gained
nearly 13 percent so far this year, and is making its second
successive monthly gain, with the euro zone debt crisis slowly
resolving and the U.S. economy showing a more sustained path to
recovery.
* The European Central Bank is expected to pump half a
trillion euros into the euro zone's troubled financial system
for the second time in as many months on Wednesday in what it
hopes will be the last such operation to fight the euro zone
crisis.
* A strengthening jobs market helped lift U.S. consumer
confidence to a one-year high this month, helping the Dow close
above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008. But a
surprisingly large plunge in orders for some factory goods cast
a cloud over signs of increased economic momentum.
* But analysts say Chinese copper demand, which comprises 40
percent of the global market, needs to bounce back, and
strongly, to justify the metal trekking higher.
* The release of a key Chinese economic indicator on
Thursday may help investors decipher the country's demand going
forward. China's official purchasing managers' index, which
measures activities in the domestic manufacturing sector, is
forecast to rise to a five-month high in February, according to
a Reuters poll.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro and commodity currencies held their ground in
Asia on Wednesday as hopes that European banks will take up a
large offer of cheap three-year cash from the European Central
Bank bolstered risk appetite.
* The Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 on
Tuesday and the S&P 500 also hit a milestone, as buoyant U.S.
consumer confidence data and a sharp drop in oil prices nudged
forward the nearly five-month rally.
* U.S. crude futures took a pause above $106 after losing 3
percent in the past two sessions as demand concerns countered
supply fears.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Jan
0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Feb
1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Jan
1330 U.S. GDP Oct
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Feb
Base metals prices at 0109 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8569.00 -31.00 -0.36 12.75
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60820 -240 -0.39 9.86
HG COPPER MAR2 389.40 -1.80 -0.46 13.33
LME Alum 2328.25 3.25 +0.14 15.26
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16250 -20 -0.12 2.56
LME Zinc 2108.50 -14.50 -0.68 14.28
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 16110 -15 -0.09 8.89
LME Nickel 19947.00 192.00 +0.97 6.61
LME Lead 2245.00 -10.00 -0.44 10.32
SHFE PB FUT 16255.00 -55.00 -0.34 6.35
LME Tin 24001.00 -54.00 -0.22 25.01
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2327
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1=6.2990 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)