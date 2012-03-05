SINGAPORE, March 5 London copper edged up
on Monday after losses in the previous session as market players
debate whether rising stockpiles of the metal in top user China
point to sluggish demand or a case of importers positioning for
a recovery in consumption.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.6 percent to $8,634 a tonne by 0115 GMT, matching its
gain for all of last week.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was little changed at 61,280 yuan
($9,700) a tonne.
* Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 2.5 percent to 221,487 tonnes, the highest
since August 2002, data showed on Friday.
* In contrast, copper stocks in LME warehouses fell another
3,250 tonnes to 289,000 tonnes, the lowest since August 2009
MCU-STOCKS. The ratio of cancelled warrants, or those tagged
for delivery, to total stocks stood at 34.3 percent, with most
of the tonnage in U.S. locations.
* "Since 2010, we can see a seeming cyclical trend in copper
stocks at the SHFE, with peaks occurring during the March-April
period. The limited cyclical pattern raises the question whether
the recent stock rise reflects lower Chinese sentiment towards
the metal or careful planning by Chinese enterprises of future
copper sentiment," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a
note.
* "With Chinese economic policy and initiatives still
unclear for 2012, it appears a little early to anticipate
Chinese sentiment towards copper and other industrial metals,"
the bank said.
* In a sign that Beijing is relaxing its grip on the
property sector, a key copper user, after a near two-year
clampdown, Chinese banks have begun offering preferential loan
rates for first-home buyers, the official China Securities
Journal reported.
* China aims to grow its economy by 7.5 percent in 2012 by
following proactive fiscal and prudent monetary policies to
combat downward pressure on growth and still high inflation,
Premier Wen Jiabao said as the country kicks off its annual
parliament meetings.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar touched a fresh two-week high against a basket
of major currencies in Asia, benefiting by default as both the
euro and yen appeared to be used as funding currencies to buy
higher yielding assets.
* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious
about riding further on liquidity-driven optimsm without seeing
more evidence of firmer growth and remained watchful of
developments in the euro zone's debt crisis and oil market.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Feb
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Feb
1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Feb
Base metals prices at 0115 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8634.00 54.00 +0.63 13.61
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 61280 -50 -0.08 10.69
HG COPPER MAY2 393.05 2.75 +0.70 14.39
LME Alum 2324.75 -3.25 -0.14 15.09
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16245 -25 -0.15 2.52
LME Zinc 2121.50 2.50 +0.12 14.99
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 16085 10 +0.06 8.72
LME Nickel 19600.00 150.00 +0.77 4.76
LME Lead 2185.00 2.00 +0.09 7.37
SHFE PB FUT 16190.00 -20.00 -0.12 5.92
LME Tin 23800.00 75.00 +0.32 23.96
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2337
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)