SINGAPORE, March 5 London copper edged up on Monday after losses in the previous session as market players debate whether rising stockpiles of the metal in top user China point to sluggish demand or a case of importers positioning for a recovery in consumption. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $8,634 a tonne by 0115 GMT, matching its gain for all of last week. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 61,280 yuan ($9,700) a tonne. * Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.5 percent to 221,487 tonnes, the highest since August 2002, data showed on Friday. * In contrast, copper stocks in LME warehouses fell another 3,250 tonnes to 289,000 tonnes, the lowest since August 2009 MCU-STOCKS. The ratio of cancelled warrants, or those tagged for delivery, to total stocks stood at 34.3 percent, with most of the tonnage in U.S. locations. * "Since 2010, we can see a seeming cyclical trend in copper stocks at the SHFE, with peaks occurring during the March-April period. The limited cyclical pattern raises the question whether the recent stock rise reflects lower Chinese sentiment towards the metal or careful planning by Chinese enterprises of future copper sentiment," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. * "With Chinese economic policy and initiatives still unclear for 2012, it appears a little early to anticipate Chinese sentiment towards copper and other industrial metals," the bank said. * In a sign that Beijing is relaxing its grip on the property sector, a key copper user, after a near two-year clampdown, Chinese banks have begun offering preferential loan rates for first-home buyers, the official China Securities Journal reported. * China aims to grow its economy by 7.5 percent in 2012 by following proactive fiscal and prudent monetary policies to combat downward pressure on growth and still high inflation, Premier Wen Jiabao said as the country kicks off its annual parliament meetings. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The dollar touched a fresh two-week high against a basket of major currencies in Asia, benefiting by default as both the euro and yen appeared to be used as funding currencies to buy higher yielding assets. * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors turned cautious about riding further on liquidity-driven optimsm without seeing more evidence of firmer growth and remained watchful of developments in the euro zone's debt crisis and oil market. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0858 EZ Markit Services PMI Feb 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Feb 1500 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Feb Base metals prices at 0115 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8634.00 54.00 +0.63 13.61 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 61280 -50 -0.08 10.69 HG COPPER MAY2 393.05 2.75 +0.70 14.39 LME Alum 2324.75 -3.25 -0.14 15.09 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16245 -25 -0.15 2.52 LME Zinc 2121.50 2.50 +0.12 14.99 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 16085 10 +0.06 8.72 LME Nickel 19600.00 150.00 +0.77 4.76 LME Lead 2185.00 2.00 +0.09 7.37 SHFE PB FUT 16190.00 -20.00 -0.12 5.92 LME Tin 23800.00 75.00 +0.32 23.96 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2337 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)