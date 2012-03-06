SINGAPORE, March 6 London copper was
little changed early on Tuesday, after falling about 1 percent
in the previous session, reflecting caution among investors
worried a slower growth forecast in China may curb demand from
the world's biggest consumer of the metal.
China cut its economic growth target to an eight-year low of
7.5 percent on Monday, sending global equities and commodities
lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
stood at $8,505.75 a tonne by 0110 GMT after closing at $8,505
on Monday.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 0.7 percent to 60,600 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
* China's acceptance of a slower rate of growth rattled
markets on Monday, but it also shows that the gradual
rebalancing of the global economy long sought by world leaders
is on track.
* The U.S. services sector expanded at its fastest pace in a
year in February, helped by a gain in new orders and as the
housing market shows signs of stabilizing.
* In the euro zone, a sharp downturn among Italian and
Spanish businesses dragged the region's private sector back into
decline last month, dashing hopes the region would avoid another
recession, a survey showed.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors cut
bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual growth
target in eight years.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday for the second straight session
and the third in the last four trading days, led lower by basic
materials shares after China trimmed its growth target for 2012.
* U.S. crude futures rose slightly on Tuesday as worries
grew about the risk of supply disruptions amid rising tension
over Iran's dispute with the West on Tehran's nuclear program.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1355 U.S. Redbook retail sales Weekly
Base metals prices at 0110 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8505.75 0.75 +0.01 11.92
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60600 -410 -0.67 9.47
HG COPPER MAY2 387.15 1.20 +0.31 12.67
LME Alum 2288.00 -2.00 -0.09 13.27
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16210 -25 -0.15 2.30
LME Zinc 2090.00 3.00 +0.14 13.28
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15920 -100 -0.62 7.60
LME Nickel 19080.00 5.00 +0.03 1.98
LME Lead 2158.00 12.00 +0.56 6.04
SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16130.00 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 23050.00 0.00 +0.00 20.05
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2166
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)