SINGAPORE, March 8 London copper rose marginally on Thursday, adding to modest gains in the previous session spurred by upbeat U.S. jobs data and optimism Greece will avoid a debt default. But the slow advance in prices suggests investors remained wary about the outlook for global demand after top copper consumer China trimmed its economic growth target this year to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent earlier this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.2 percent to $8,309 a tonne by 0122 GMT, below the 200-day moving average of $8,373.54. * The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 59,690 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. * U.S. companies increased their hiring in February, adding 216,000 jobs and topping economists' expectations for a gain of 208,000, another strong evidence that the U.S labour market is getting into better shape. * That bodes well for the eagerly awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due out on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, with a gain in the private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest decline in government jobs. * In Greece, creditors holding 40 percent of Greek debt agreed to participate in a bond swap required for a bailout package, reviving optimism Athens can avoid a default. * Indonesia will take more of the profits from its vast mineral resources by limiting foreign ownership of mines to 49 percent in a move likely to scare off new investment in the world's top exporter of thermal coal and tin. * Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it will resume operations at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia on March 12 after a suspension caused by work disruptions. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Thursday, while the euro and commodity currencies saw some reprieve from this week's battering as Greece's debt restructuring efforts looked to have made some progress. * U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, recovering some recent losses after a report showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected last month. * U.S. crude futures were marginally lower on Thursday after rising in the previous session on optimism that Greece will avoid default through a pending debt restructuring. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial output mm Jan 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Mar 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Mar 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly Base metals prices at 0122 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8309.00 14.00 +0.17 9.33 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 59690 220 +0.37 7.82 HG COPPER MAY2 377.45 0.75 +0.20 9.85 LME Alum 2222.00 13.00 +0.59 10.00 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16180 15 +0.09 2.11 LME Zinc 2028.00 13.00 +0.65 9.92 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15725 110 +0.70 6.29 LME Nickel 19050.00 150.00 +0.79 1.82 LME Lead 2102.00 12.00 +0.57 3.29 SHFE PB FUT 15745.00 115.00 +0.74 3.01 LME Tin 22245.00 -5.00 -0.02 15.86 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1731 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)