SINGAPORE, March 8 London copper rose
marginally on Thursday, adding to modest gains in the previous
session spurred by upbeat U.S. jobs data and optimism Greece
will avoid a debt default.
But the slow advance in prices suggests investors remained
wary about the outlook for global demand after top copper
consumer China trimmed its economic growth target this year to
an eight-year low of 7.5 percent earlier this week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 0.2 percent to $8,309 a tonne by 0122 GMT, below the
200-day moving average of $8,373.54.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 59,690 yuan
($9,500) a tonne.
* U.S. companies increased their hiring in February, adding
216,000 jobs and topping economists' expectations for a gain of
208,000, another strong evidence that the U.S labour market is
getting into better shape.
* That bodes well for the eagerly awaited U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report due out on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters
expect a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, with a gain in
the private sector of 225,000 jobs offsetting a modest decline
in government jobs.
* In Greece, creditors holding 40 percent of Greek debt
agreed to participate in a bond swap required for a bailout
package, reviving optimism Athens can avoid a default.
* Indonesia will take more of the profits from its vast
mineral resources by limiting foreign ownership of mines to 49
percent in a move likely to scare off new investment in the
world's top exporter of thermal coal and tin.
* Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it will
resume operations at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia on March 12
after a suspension caused by work disruptions.
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar was on the defensive in Asia on Thursday, while
the euro and commodity currencies saw some reprieve from this
week's battering as Greece's debt restructuring efforts looked
to have made some progress.
* U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday,
recovering some recent losses after a report showed the U.S.
private sector added more jobs than expected last month.
* U.S. crude futures were marginally lower on Thursday after
rising in the previous session on optimism that Greece will
avoid default through a pending debt restructuring.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial output mm Jan
1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Mar
1245 EZ ECB rate decision Mar
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
Base metals prices at 0122 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8309.00 14.00 +0.17 9.33
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 59690 220 +0.37 7.82
HG COPPER MAY2 377.45 0.75 +0.20 9.85
LME Alum 2222.00 13.00 +0.59 10.00
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16180 15 +0.09 2.11
LME Zinc 2028.00 13.00 +0.65 9.92
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15725 110 +0.70 6.29
LME Nickel 19050.00 150.00 +0.79 1.82
LME Lead 2102.00 12.00 +0.57 3.29
SHFE PB FUT 15745.00 115.00 +0.74 3.01
LME Tin 22245.00 -5.00 -0.02 15.86
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1731
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)