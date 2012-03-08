* Tight supplies supporting copper, but demand view shaky * All eyes on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday * Coming Up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, 1330 GMT (Updates prices, adds dollar) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 8 London copper rose on Thursday as a weaker dollar supported, although the modest gain underscores caution among investors amid an uncertain demand outlook, with top consumer China hesitant to snap up the metal unless prices fall sharply. Tight world supplies have helped fuel a 9 percent jump in copper prices this year, but investors are wary of pushing prices up further unless Chinese demand perks up. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.3 percent to $8,320.50 a tonne by 0704 GMT, below the 200-day moving average of $8,373. The dollar weakened versus the euro as Greece moved closer to a debt restructuring deal required by an EU/IMF bailout package. While the dollar, down about 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies, helped copper, a tug-of-war between supply and demand has trapped the metal in narrow ranges. "Copper is grappling between two forces," said Natalie Robertson, analyst at Australia and New Zealand Bank. "The positive force is the supply tightness in the market and that's why we're seeing copper prices holding up, but the negative force is the fact that since prices are holding up at higher levels, that's making Chinese buyers reluctant to buy copper from the international market." With three-month LME copper still trading at a $320 premium to the May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, including China's 17 percent value-added tax, there remains no incentive for the Chinese to import. The arbitrage window has been shut since early January. "Copper needs to fall to at least $7,500 before we can see significant increase in Chinese buying," said Robertson. "The demand story in China is still a blurry picture." The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed nearly flat at 59,500 yuan ($9,400) a tonne. TIGHT MARKET There will be a clearer view of China's copper appetite when Beijing releases commodity import numbers on Saturday. China's refined copper imports fell to 335,480 tonnes in January from a record 406,937 tonnes in December largely due to the Lunar New Year break. Concern about China's raw material appetite grew louder after the government cut its 2012 economic growth goal to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, although many analysts were not too worried since Beijing has well exceeded its conservative targets in the past years. Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report should provide fresh guidance to the market, and a higher-than-forecast increase in U.S. private-sector hiring in February bodes well for a strong number. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls last month, versus a 243,000 rise in January. Technical charts show LME copper may rebound to $8,365 and could extend gains to $8,423, having hit a three-week low of $8,176.75 on Wednesday. Tight supplies globally should keep copper prices supported, with major copper miners Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc and Codelco flagging lower output. "The physical copper market balance is set to remain tight going forward, which should at least limit the downside risk to prices from here," Credit Suisse said in a note. Base metals prices at 0704 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8320.50 25.50 +0.31 9.48 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 59500 30 +0.05 7.48 HG COPPER MAY2 378.05 1.35 +0.36 10.03 LME Alum 2220.00 11.00 +0.50 9.90 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16140 -25 -0.15 1.86 LME Zinc 2032.00 17.00 +0.84 10.14 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15730 115 +0.74 6.32 LME Nickel 19150.00 250.00 +1.32 2.35 LME Lead 2110.00 20.00 +0.96 3.69 SHFE PB FUT 15810.00 180.00 +1.15 3.43 LME Tin 22250.00 0.00 +0.00 15.89 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2011 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)