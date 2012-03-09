* China inflation at 20-month low, more easing seen
* LME copper still heading for 3rd weekly loss in five
* China Feb refined copper output up 9.5 pct on yr
* Shanghai copper warehouse stocks at new 10-yr high
* Coming Up: U.S. nonfarm payrolls; 1330 GMT
(Adds Shanghai copper stockpiles)
SINGAPORE, March 9 London copper rose for
a third straight day on Friday after data showing Chinese
inflation at a 20-month low raised hopes for further monetary
easing that could spur demand from the world's top consumer of
the metal.
A successful bond swap in Greece aimed at slashing the
country's debt mountain also aided sentiment towards industrial
metals and other riskier assets, ahead of the release of key
U.S. employment data later in the day.
China's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.2 percent in
February, and factory output and retail sales also cooled more
than forecast, giving Beijing more room to ease credit curbs to
stimulate a slowing economy.
Factory output grew 11.4 percent, the weakest since July
2009.
"We'll see policymakers much keener to loosen some of the
monetary controls and that will make more funding available for
construction projects," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at
Australia-based consultancy AME Group.
"Although it will take some time for this to be reflected in
real tonnages consumed, the expectation should be quite
supportive of prices in the next couple of weeks."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.8 percent to $8,395 a tonne by 0757 GMT, rising above the
200-moving day average of $8,369 after slipping below it in
recent sessions.
But copper is still down 2.2 percent for the week, its third
weekly loss in five, after a commodity-wide sell-off on Tuesday,
sparked by worries about Greece's debt restructuring and China's
2012 growth target cut to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent.
The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange climbed 1.7 percent to close at 60,520 yuan
($9,600) a tonne.
SHANGHAI COPPER STOCKS AT 10-YEAR HIGH
Tamer inflation should point to further cuts in China's bank
reserve requirement ratios, said Vishnu Varathan, market
economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, and help lift domestic
demand for copper.
"The upshot is that policymakers need not be overly
concerned about overheating risks as demand-pull pressures are
not a real threat. Policymakers will be more focused on
cushioning the slowdown amid political sensitivities."
Low premiums on Chinese copper and near-decade high
stockpiles of the metal in Shanghai warehouses suggest
oversupply in China with demand slower than expected.
Premiums on copper from Shanghai bonded warehouses are now
at $30-$60 per tonne over LME cash copper, said a
Shanghai-based physical dealer.
Copper stockpiles in Shanghai warehouses rose another 3,294
tonnes to 224,781 tonnes, data from the ShFE showed on Friday,
the highest level since July 2002.
LME copper has risen more than 10 percent so far this year
and analysts say unless Chinese demand perks up, the industrial
metal may struggle to hold on to, or extend gains.
But China's copper output continued to grow last month, with
refined copper production in February rising 9.5 percent from a
year earlier to 437,000 tonnes.
China's imports data to be released on Saturday is likely to
show a drop in copper imports last month with the arbitrage
window between the LME and Shanghai shut since early January.
Before that, investors are eyeing Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payrolls, and some analysts are looking at a strong or in-line
number after better-than-forecast private-sector jobs data on
Wednesday. A Reuters poll sees a 210,000 increase in nonfarm
payrolls last month versus a 243,000 rise in January.
Base metals prices at 0757 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8395.00 65.00 +0.78 10.46
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60520 1020 +1.71 9.32
HG COPPER MAY2 381.30 2.15 +0.57 10.97
LME Alum 2218.00 12.00 +0.54 9.80
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16310 80 +0.49 2.93
LME Zinc 2054.25 5.25 +0.26 11.34
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15890 160 +1.02 7.40
LME Nickel 18998.00 198.00 +1.05 1.54
LME Lead 2140.00 16.00 +0.75 5.16
SHFE PB FUT 15970.00 160.00 +1.01 4.48
LME Tin 22600.00 -150.00 -0.66 17.71
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1618
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan)
