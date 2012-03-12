* China Feb copper imports up 17 pct on month, double y/y * Coming up: Eurogroup meeting; 1600 GMT (Adds detail, comment; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 12 London copper fell on Monday as concerns about oversupply in China took the momentum out of a three-day rally, but prices are likely to be supported by the optimistic outlook for the global economy generated by better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. Copper rallied about 2 percent on Friday after the U.S. labour market data boosted confidence in the recovery of the world's largest economy, and Greece's success with a debt swap deal eased fears about the euro zone debt crisis for the time being. But investors remained wary about the large copper stockpiles that have been accumulated in Shanghai's warehouses, overshadowing the nascent recovery in copper consumption that followed the Lunar New Year break. China's copper imports remained surprisingly strong in February, with inflows of the industrial metal up 17 percent from January and double a year earlier. "The domestic consumption growth is not as strong as the growth in imports, and much of the imported materials probably ended up in bonded warehouses rather than the market," said Zhang Ao, an analyst at China's Minmetals Futures. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.4 percent to $8,455 an tonne, pausing after a three-day rally. The most-active copper futures contract for June delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to 60,620 yuan ($9,600)a tonne. "Theoretically we are in the peak consumption season but it doesn't feel like it this year," said a Shanghai-based physical copper trader, "Factories are not in any rush to stockpile the material, as the overall economic situation has weakened." Prices below 58,000 yuan a tonne have attracted buyers, but prices are now too high, he added. China, the world's top consumer of raw materials including copper, has cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, dampening hopes that its appetite for these materials would continue to expand rapidly. "Demand is certainly not strong, but we are seeing some pickup in the tubing sector as margins have improved for home appliance makers," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. The rising stockpiles in China was not only due to weak demand, but rather, high imports over the past few months. Some material was moved from LME warehouses in the United States to China as some long-term investors bet on demand increasing in the future, Trevethan said. "They take the material where it isn't needed and put it where it will be needed and they make money, taking advantage of zero premium in the U.S. and cheap freight rates," he added. Shanghai copper stocks rose to 224,781 tonnes last week, their highest level since July 2002. CU-STX-SGH Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, reduced their net length in U.S. copper futures and options by 2,003 lots to 13,615 lots in the week ended March 6. LME aluminium lost 0.4 percent to $2,233, extending a 3.8-percent slide in the previous week -- its biggest weekly drop since the end of November. Indonesia's refined tin exports soared 35 percent on ht year to 8,324.73 tonnes in February, a trade ministry official said. LME tin fell 0.9 percent to $23,000, but prices gained nearly 20 percent so far this year, leading the industrial metals complex. Base metals prices at 0700 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8455.00 -35.00 -0.41 11.25 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60620 100 +0.17 9.50 HG COPPER MAY2 384.25 -1.60 -0.41 11.83 LME Alum 2233.00 -7.00 -0.31 10.54 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16280 -30 -0.18 2.75 LME Zinc 2062.75 -7.25 -0.35 11.80 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15900 10 +0.06 7.47 LME Nickel 19230.00 -70.00 -0.36 2.78 LME Lead 2122.00 2.00 +0.09 4.28 SHFE PB FUT 15940.00 -80.00 -0.50 4.29 LME Tin 23000.00 -200.00 -0.86 19.79 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2127 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3107 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)