* China Feb copper imports up 17 pct on month, double y/y
* Coming up: Eurogroup meeting; 1600 GMT
(Adds detail, comment; updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 12 London copper fell on
Monday as concerns about oversupply in China took the momentum
out of a three-day rally, but prices are likely to be supported
by the optimistic outlook for the global economy generated by
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.
Copper rallied about 2 percent on Friday after the U.S.
labour market data boosted confidence in the recovery of the
world's largest economy, and Greece's success with a debt swap
deal eased fears about the euro zone debt crisis for the time
being.
But investors remained wary about the large copper
stockpiles that have been accumulated in Shanghai's warehouses,
overshadowing the nascent recovery in copper consumption that
followed the Lunar New Year break.
China's copper imports remained surprisingly strong in
February, with inflows of the industrial metal up 17 percent
from January and double a year earlier.
"The domestic consumption growth is not as strong as the
growth in imports, and much of the imported materials probably
ended up in bonded warehouses rather than the market," said
Zhang Ao, an analyst at China's Minmetals Futures.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange lost
0.4 percent to $8,455 an tonne, pausing after a three-day rally.
The most-active copper futures contract for June delivery on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to
60,620 yuan ($9,600)a tonne.
"Theoretically we are in the peak consumption season but it
doesn't feel like it this year," said a Shanghai-based physical
copper trader, "Factories are not in any rush to stockpile the
material, as the overall economic situation has weakened."
Prices below 58,000 yuan a tonne have attracted buyers, but
prices are now too high, he added.
China, the world's top consumer of raw materials including
copper, has cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of
7.5 percent, dampening hopes that its appetite for these
materials would continue to expand rapidly.
"Demand is certainly not strong, but we are seeing some
pickup in the tubing sector as margins have improved for home
appliance makers," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity
strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
The rising stockpiles in China was not only due to weak
demand, but rather, high imports over the past few months. Some
material was moved from LME warehouses in the United States to
China as some long-term investors bet on demand increasing in
the future, Trevethan said.
"They take the material where it isn't needed and put it
where it will be needed and they make money, taking advantage of
zero premium in the U.S. and cheap freight rates," he added.
Shanghai copper stocks rose to 224,781 tonnes last week,
their highest level since July 2002. CU-STX-SGH
Money managers, including hedge funds and other large
speculators, reduced their net length in U.S. copper futures and
options by 2,003 lots to 13,615 lots in the week ended March 6.
LME aluminium lost 0.4 percent to $2,233, extending
a 3.8-percent slide in the previous week -- its biggest weekly
drop since the end of November.
Indonesia's refined tin exports soared 35 percent on ht year
to 8,324.73 tonnes in February, a trade ministry official said.
LME tin fell 0.9 percent to $23,000, but prices
gained nearly 20 percent so far this year, leading the
industrial metals complex.
Base metals prices at 0700 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8455.00 -35.00 -0.41 11.25
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60620 100 +0.17 9.50
HG COPPER MAY2 384.25 -1.60 -0.41 11.83
LME Alum 2233.00 -7.00 -0.31 10.54
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16280 -30 -0.18 2.75
LME Zinc 2062.75 -7.25 -0.35 11.80
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15900 10 +0.06 7.47
LME Nickel 19230.00 -70.00 -0.36 2.78
LME Lead 2122.00 2.00 +0.09 4.28
SHFE PB FUT 15940.00 -80.00 -0.50 4.29
LME Tin 23000.00 -200.00 -0.86 19.79
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2127
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3107 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)