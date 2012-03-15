* Dollar index hits nearly two-month high
* LME copper may fall to $8,342/T -technicals
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, weekly; 1230 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 15 London copper prices
flatlined on Thursday, after dropping 1 percent in the previous
session, as a strong dollar held sentiment in check while
concerns about a slow recovery in demand in China also weighed
on the market.
The dollar rose to its highest in nearly two months against
a basket of currencies, weighing on commodities priced in
the greenback by decreasing the purchasing power of investors
holding other currencies.
London copper prices have seesawed between $8,400 and $8,600
this week, as investors weigh an overall improved global
economic growth outlook against the disappointing copper demand
recovery in China.
"Any positive headline on the macroeconomy bodes well for
copper, but eventually the market needs to heed the
fundamentals. For copper, that is Chinese demand," said Zhu Bin,
an analyst at Nanhua Futures in the eastern Chinese city of
Hangzhou.
"The demand this year is not looking particularly good, as
the cycle of rapid economic growth driven by fixed asset
investment is over and export-driven growth is also easing."
Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China must embrace
slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its economy
from faltering. He also dampened hopes for any near-term easing
measures in the country's property
sector.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $8,459.50 a tonne by 0701 GMT, holding near
the lower end of the trading range for this week.
The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange closed down 0.2 percent at 60,420 yuan a
tonne.
Zhu expects London copper prices to remain rangebound in the
short term, with a possibility of testing $9,000 on more upbeat
economic data.
LME copper has risen 11 percent so far this year, after a 21
percent slide in 2011, on an improved situation in Europe,
brightened economic outlook in the United States and hopes that
easy monetary policies around the world would buoy asset prices.
Technical analysis suggested that LME copper could fall to
$8,342 a tonne during the day, according to Reuters market
analyst Wang Tao.
COPPER STOCKS
Large amounts of copper have been moving from LME warehouses
to China over the past few months, pushing Shanghai copper
stocks to their highest in a decade, overshadowing a sluggish
rebound in copper demand after the Lunar New Year holiday.
LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to fall, down
2,375 tonnes to 270,625 tonnes by March 13, the lowest level
since July 2009. The ratio of canceled warrants -- materials
earmarked for delivery -- to the total stocks remained high at
32.72 percent.
Analysts said some Chinese companies were using part of the
copper inflow as collateral to obtain credit or selling for cash
to finance other investments, while real consumption remains
sluggish.
"Chinese corporations are surprisingly cautious on China
right now," said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe
Generale in Hong Kong, but added that Beijing's pro-growth
policy should help support healthy base metals demand through
the rest of the year.
"Beijing has enough ammunition both on the fiscal and
monetary side to shore up the markets when they need to, and we
expect they will. They will be there to offer support to keep
growth at a healthy 8.1 percent this year."
Earlier this month, China cut its 2012 growth target to an
eight-year low of 7.5 percent, though traders saw this figure as
still good. Actual growth in the world's second largest economy
has surpassed the government's target in the past years.
Base metals prices at 0701 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8459.50 -0.50 -0.01 11.31
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60420 -110 -0.18 9.14
HG COPPER MAY2 384.65 -0.15 -0.04 11.95
LME Alum 2225.00 -4.00 -0.18 10.15
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16280 -05 -0.03 2.75
LME Zinc 2076.00 2.00 +0.10 12.52
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15875 -30 -0.19 7.30
LME Nickel 19395.00 -180.00 -0.92 3.66
LME Lead 2110.00 8.00 +0.38 3.69
SHFE PB FUT 15850.00 -70.00 -0.44 3.70
LME Tin 23900.00 100.00 +0.42 24.48
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2380
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)