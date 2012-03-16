SINGAPORE, March 16 London copper futures
edged lower on Friday, hurt by a firmer dollar, after rising
more than 1 percent in the previous session on a tighter global
supply outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped $22 to $8,543 a tonne by 0119 GMT. But the metal is up
marginally for the week so far, its third gain in four weeks.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.7 percent to 60,850 yuan
($9,600) a tonne, chasing Thursday's gains in London.
* Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc said
first-quarter copper output would be down by about 10 percent
because of labour-related problems at its Grasberg mine in
Indonesia which will not return to full production until the
second quarter.
* LME copper has risen more than 12 percent so far this
tear, benefitting, like other risk assets, from increased
liquidity across markets as central banks around the world ease
credit curbs to spur economic growth.
* Copper's price gain comes despite a shaky outlook for
demand from top consumer China. Premier Wen Jiabao said on
Wednesday China must embrace slower growth and bolder political
reform to keep its economy from faltering, and also dampened
hopes for any near-term relaxation of curbs in the property
sector.
* Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, is
confident of strong copper demand from China this year despite
forecasts of slower growth in the country.
* RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium
company, is expected to pick a new chairman on Friday to steady
a ship still rocking from the parting shot fired by Viktor
Vekselberg, who said it was in "deep crisis".
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* The dollar rose against a basket of currencies,
with the greenback's upward momentum seen intact amid a
brightening U.S. outlook.
* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since
the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the
upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this
year.
* U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, after dropping for two
straight sessions, as robust economic data in the world's top
oil consumer countered news that the United States and Britain
were preparing a release from strategic oil stocks this year.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb
1315 U.S. Industrial production Feb
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data
Base metals prices at 0119 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8543.00 -22.00 -0.26 12.41
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60850 430 +0.71 9.92
HG COPPER MAY2 388.45 -1.30 -0.33 13.05
LME Alum 2251.00 0.00 +0.00 11.44
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16295 15 +0.09 2.84
LME Zinc 2092.00 2.00 +0.10 13.39
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15990 115 +0.72 8.08
LME Nickel 19360.00 -15.00 -0.08 3.47
LME Lead 2125.25 5.25 +0.25 4.43
SHFE PB FUT 15975.00 125.00 +0.79 4.51
LME Tin 23800.00 125.00 +0.53 23.96
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2403
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)