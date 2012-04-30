(Refiles to fix formatting) SINGAPORE, April 30 Copper rose to its highest level in nearly a month on Monday, propped up by tighter supplies as stockpiles in London fell to their smallest since late 2008 and those in Shanghai slipped to two-month lows. Thanks to last week's gains, copper has managed to overcome early losses for the month and could end April firmer if it sustains its upturn during the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained $25 to $8,440 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after rising as high as $8,462, its loftiest since April 4. Copper is nearly flat for the month. * Traded volume on LME Select was a thin 538 lots. Financial markets in China are shut for a public holiday and will only reopen on Wednesday, with the thin liquidity possibly exaggerating price movements. * Copper stockpiles on LME warehouses stood at 251,825 tonnes on Friday, the lowest level since November 2008, with cancelled warrants, or those tagged for delivery, at nearly 40 percent of total inventories. <0#MCUSTX-LOC> * Bulk of the copper that left LME this year was believed to have been shipped to China, the world's top consumer, where stockpiles surged to their highest in nearly a decade in March amid slower than expected demand. * But on Friday, data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange showed inventories at its warehouses dropped to the lowest since early February, at 204,762 tonnes. CU-STX-SGH * The U.S. economy grew a less than expected 2.2 percent in the first quarter, slowing from a 3.0 percent pace in the last quarter of 2011, giving some investors hope the U.S. Federal Reserve could pursue more monetary stimulus. * But other analysts think the U.S. GDP figure was anything but catastrophic, and does not yet signal the need for another round of Fed-led bond buying that has boosted liquidity in markets. The next key data to be watched may be the U.S. nonfarm payrolls due on Friday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The U.S. dollar stayed under pressure on Monday in the wake of disappointing first-quarter U.S economic growth, leaving the yen, sterling and even high-beta currencies like the Australian dollar at multi-week highs. * U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced confidence in corporate performance. * U.S. crude futures dipped on Monday in thin Asian trade, with key markets Japan and China shut for holidays, as traders look for stronger trading cues after weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Mar 0800 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Mar 0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Apr 1230 U.S. Personal income mm Mar 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)