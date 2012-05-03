* U.S. companies hired fewest people in 7 mths in April * Eurozone unemployment rose to 15-year high * Eurozone factories sank in further decline last month * Coming up: ECB rate decision, May; 1145 GMT (Updates prices) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, May 3 London copper ticked down on Thursday amid thin volumes, after posting its biggest daily drop in more than a week in the previous session as disappointing economic data from both sides of the Atlantic dented the outlook for demand. Investors exercised caution ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report after Wednesday's data showed American private firms hired a fewer-than-expected 119,000 people in April, the smallest gain since September 2011. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.4 percent to $8,270 a tonne by 0701 GMT, after falling 1.6 percent on Wednesday - its biggest single-day decline since April 23. The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.2 percent to 58,100 yuan ($9,200) a tonne. "Until we get clearer trading cues, we should expect copper prices to fluctuate within small ranges while prices consolidate," a Qingdao-based trader said. Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. companies hired the fewest people in seven months in April, a worrisome sign for a labour market that has struggled to gain traction and adding to concerns that the economy has lost some momentum. Unemployment in the euro zone rose to 10.9 percent in March, equalling the record high of 15 years ago, data showed on Wednesday, driven by rises in Italy and Spain. Euro zone factories sank further into decline last month but manufacturers in Asia upped their tempo to meet growing demand from the United States and China, exposing a widening gulf between Europe and the rest of the world. Market players are divided over the metal's outlook in 2012. Some copper experts have hiked their 2012 price forecasts to $3.84 per lb on expectations for a mild recession in the euro zone, reduced likelihood of a global financial crisis and a soft landing in China, Chile's state copper commission Cochilco said on Wednesday. But others are more bearish. UBS investment research said in a recent note it expected "the average copper price to trend down towards its cost curve over the coming years". "Although the trend will be punctuated with volatility, we expect average prices to fall over each quarter as the market reflects the underlying fundamentals." Base metals prices at 0701 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8270.00 -35.00 -0.42 8.82 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 58100 -680 -1.16 4.95 HG COPPER JUL2 376.55 -2.15 -0.57 9.59 LME Alum 2101.00 3.00 +0.14 4.01 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16345 00 +0.00 3.16 LME Zinc 2013.25 -6.75 -0.33 9.12 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15610 -155 -0.98 5.51 LME Nickel 17429.00 144.00 +0.83 -6.85 LME Lead 2117.50 -14.50 -0.68 4.05 SHFE PB FUT 15830.00 -115.00 -0.72 3.57 LME Tin 22325.00 -75.00 -0.33 16.28 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2892 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)