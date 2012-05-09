* Euro pressured as Greece struggles to form coalition govt
SHANGHAI, May 9 London copper futures slipped to
two-week lows on Wednesday as a political turmoil in Greece
revived investor worries about the debt-laden euro zone, further
dimming the outlook for global raw material demand.
Copper has fallen about 8 percent from this year's peak of
$8,765 reached in February amid a shaky global economy, with top
copper consumer China possibly the only hope for a recovery in
prices. Analysts are expecting a raft of Chinese data this week
would show that the world's No. 2 economy has bottomed out as
inflation slows and output picks up.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
eased 0.3 percent to $8,071.25 a tonne by 0753 GMT, after
falling as low as $8,037 earlier, its weakest since April 24.
The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped half a percent to close at
57,390 yuan ($9,100) a tonne.
"The fall in copper prices today is mainly due to worries
over the euro zone, where a change of leadership has left
investors wondering what the region's next step will be in
handling the debt crisis," China Futures Co analyst Yang Jun
said.
"Will we see an unravelling of austerity measures?"
The euro sank to near 15-week lows on Wednesday and
both equity and commodity prices fell as political disarray in
Greece deepened worries that the country may fail to stick to
the terms of its EU/IMF bailout deal and could be forced to
leave the common currency.
Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of Greece's
mainstream parties on Wednesday to try to form a coalition
government, an effort seen as doomed after he demanded they
first agree to tear up the country's bailout deal.
The euro's drop weighed on commodity prices from oil to
copper.
"I am a little bearish as the euro has been pointing down
and copper has slowly drifted with it. I think copper may go
lower, especially if the euro nears 1.2950," one LME trader
said.
Adding to fears that differences among European leaders may
diffuse efforts to deal with the debt crisis, European central
bankers pushed back on Tuesday against pressure by France's
president-elect to do more to shore up the euro zone.
The slew of bad news in the euro zone caused investors to
shrug off a rise in German industry output in March after a weak
winter, which lifted hopes Europe's biggest economy will gather
steam this year.
Base metals prices at 0753 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8071.25 -23.75 -0.29 6.20
SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57390 -260 -0.45 3.67
HG COPPER JUL2 366.45 -1.30 -0.35 6.65
LME Alum 2057.00 0.00 +0.00 1.83
SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16150 -90 -0.55 1.92
LME Zinc 1966.75 -8.25 -0.42 6.60
SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15340 -125 -0.81 3.68
LME Nickel 17324.00 -31.00 -0.18 -7.41
LME Lead 2072.00 -18.00 -0.86 1.82
SHFE PB FUT 15665.00 -40.00 -0.25 2.49
LME Tin 21250.00 -250.00 -1.16 10.68
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2034
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)
