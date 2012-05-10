SHANGHAI, May 9 Copper futures rose on Thursday,
bouncing off the previous session's three-week lows as some
Chinese investors took advantage of the dip in prices to cover
short positions and restock.
Chinese data this week, including trade data later in the
session, will likely show the economy has bottomed out as
inflation slows and output picks up, which will ease concerns
about slowing demand from the world's top copper user.
But investors continue to worry over the euro zone, where
Spain's efforts to clean up indebted lender Bankia by taking a
stake in it only underlined fresh fears over the country's
debts, and where Greece's failure to form a coalition government
stirred fears of it backing away from austerity measures.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.3 percent to $8,080.50 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after closing
0.5 percent lower in the prior session.
* The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 57,530 yuan
($9,100) a tonne.
* Both contracts had fallen to their cheapest levels in
three weeks during Wednesday's session.
* Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form
a new government on Wednesday, pushing Greece closer to its
second election in a few weeks, after voter rejection of an
EU/IMF bailout plunged the country into crisis.
* Political disarray in Greece and fresh fears about Spain's
banks have triggered a scramble for the world's lowest-risk
government bonds, with investors willing to accept returns of
next to nothing in exchange for shelter from the eurozone storm.
* Differing views from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on
whether to raise interest rates this year highlighted
disagreements over how long the Fed should keep rates near zero,
as it has since December 2008.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares fell and the euro stayed pressured on
Wednesday, as political uncertainty continued to surround
leadership changes in Greece and a French.
* The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the
dollar on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Industrial output mm Mar
0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Mar
1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate May
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1230 U.S. International trade Mar
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
China Exports yy Apr
China Imports yy Apr
China Trade balance Apr
Base metals prices at 0100 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8080.50 27.50 +0.34 6.32
SHFE CU FUT AUG2 57530 140 +0.24 3.42
LME Alum 2054.00 5.00 +0.24 1.68
SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16160 10 +0.06 2.02
HG COPPER JUL2 367.05 1.10 +0.30 6.82
LME Zinc 1963.00 20.00 +1.03 6.40
SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15330 -10 -0.07 3.62
LME Nickel 17200.00 5.00 +0.03 -8.07
LME Lead 2078.00 3.00 +0.14 2.11
SHFE PB FUT 15610 -55 -0.35 2.09
LME Tin 20605.00 0.00 +0.00 7.32
LME/Shanghai arb 1972
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3097 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Michael Urquhart)