SINGAPORE, May 11 Copper prices inched lower on
Friday, reversing gains from the previous session, while
investors await output and inflation data from China for cues on
the growth of the world's second-largest economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down 0.1 percent to $8,093.25 a tonne by 0103 GMT, on
course for second straight weekly drop.
* The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched down 0.2 percent to 57,650 yuan
($9,100) a tonne.
* LME copper stocks dropped for a 13th consecutive session
to 219,850 tonnes, the lowest since October 2008. While the
ratio of cancelled warrants to total stocks stood at 21.4
percent, easing from over 40 percent in late
April.<0#LME-STOCKS>
* Investors are eyeing Chinese industrial output as well as
inflation data, after Thursday's trade data showed copper
imports slumped to multi-month lows in April.
* The number of Americans submitting new applications for
jobless benefits edged down last week, easing concerns the labor
market was deteriorating after surprisingly weak employment
growth in April.
* The release of a key bailout payment to Athens and Spain's
move to clean up its banks helped soothe financial markets, but
the sentiment remains fragile as investors watch Greece struggle
to cobble up a new government amid strong anti-austerity
sentiment.
* China's central bank warned of continued risks of
inflation, driven in part by rising labour costs, while pledging
to increase two-way flexibility in its yuan exchange rate in a
quarterly report released on Thursday.
* Vale, the world's second-biggest nickel
producer, said on Thursday it would suspend sales and purchase
agreements at its Goro project on the French Pacific island of
New Caledonia after an accident at the mine's sulfuric acid
plant.
* French bank Natixis said it plans to close its
commodities brokerage division, as one of the oldest
ring-dealing members of the London Metal Exchange becomes the
latest victim of the European debt crisis.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening
as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its
chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market
losses" that it said could "easily get worse."
* The euro held steady against the dollar on Friday, after
posting modest gains in the previous session after stress in
Spanish debt markets eased and Greece secured funds to repay its
bondholders.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China CPI yy Apr
0130 China PPI yy Apr
0530 China Industrial output yy Apr
0530 China Retail sales yy Apr
0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Apr
0530 India Industrial Output yy May
1230 U.S. PPI April
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0103 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8093.25 -11.75 -0.14 6.49
SHFE CU FUT AUG2 57650 -120 -0.21 4.14
HG COPPER JUL2 367.80 -1.25 -0.34 7.04
LME Alum 2044.00 -1.50 -0.07 1.19
SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16105 -40 -0.25 1.64
LME Zinc 1961.00 -8.00 -0.41 6.29
SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15285 -25 -0.16 3.31
LME Nickel 17183.00 18.00 +0.10 -8.16
LME Lead 2088.00 -12.00 -0.57 2.60
SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15650.00 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 20300.00 -125.00 -0.61 5.73
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2006
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)