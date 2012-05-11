* China April industrial output growth weakest in nearly 3 years * Shanghai copper stocks down for fifth straight week * Greece crisis weighs on euro, commodities * Coming up: U.S. PPI, April; 1230 GMT (Adds details; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, May 11 Copper prices declined more than half a percent on Friday, as weak economic data from China deepened investor's worries about stalled growth in the world's top consumer of the metal and many other raw materials. After Thursday's data showed a slump in copper and oil imports, the latest string of data on industrial output, investment and retails suggested that the world's second-largest economy was surprisingly vulnerable to a global slowdown and a credit crunch at home. "With China's economy slowing down and the investment-intensive growth mode being phased out, sentiment on copper is weakening," said Zhu Bin, an analyst at Nanhua Futures in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7 percent to $8,051.75 a tonne by 0701 GMT, on course for second straight weekly drop. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.7 percent to 57,430 yuan ($9,100)a tonne, posting a 1.4 percent weekly drop. Low global copper stockpiles and high premiums in spot prices outside China may curb price declines, said analysts. LME copper stocks dropped for a 13th consecutive session to 219,850 tonnes, the lowest since October 2008, while the ratio of cancelled warrants t o total stocks stood at 21.4 percent, easing from over 40 percent in late April. <0#LME-STOCKS> The spot-to-three-month spread on LME copper MCU0-3 remained in backwardation, showing a premium of $102 a tonne in spot prices. The spread eased from a backwardation of nearly $150 in April, but was a drastic contrast to an average $13 contango in 2011. Shanghai's copper stockpiles fell for the fifth week, down 18 percent from a nearly 10-year high at 227,276 tonnes hit in March, but remained at an elevated level at 187,449 tonnes this week. CU-STX-SGH "Sentiment in the Chinese market is weaker than the LME, pressured by high stocks and sluggish consumption," said a Shanghai-based trader, adding that the weak equities performance also weighed on industrial metals. The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies , extending its winning run to a 10th session and pressuring dollar-priced commodities by making them more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Investors fled riskier assets to safe havens such as the dollar, yen and U.S. Treasuries as Greece sinks deeper into a political crisis and uncertainty over Spain's ability to clean up its banking sector remains. "The situation in Europe may continue to deteriorate, which will be the most bearish factor for industrial metals," said Zhu of Nanhua Futures, adding that the U.S. economy was not yet able to lead global growth or fend off the impact from the euro zone debt crisis. Other metals also weakened. Shanghai aluminum dipped to 16,045 yuan a tonne, its lowest since late December. Shanghai zinc slid to a four-month low of 15,030 yuan, before recovering to 15,115 yuan. LME nickel lost 0.4 percent to $17,100, shrugging off the news that the world's second-largest nickel producer Vale had declared force majeure at its Gordo project in New Caledonia. Base metals prices at 0701 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chug LME Cu 8051.75 -53.25 -0.66 5.94 SHE CU FUT. AUG2 57340 -430 -0.74 3.58 HG COPPER JUL2 365.85 -3.20 -0.87 6.48 LME Alum 2038.00 -7.50 -0.37 0.89 SHE AL FUT. AUG2 16065 -80 -0.50 1.39 LME Zinc 1938.00 -31.00 -1.57 5.04 SHE ZN FUT. AUG2 15115 -195 -1.27 2.16 LME Nickel 17100.00 -65.00 -0.38 -8.61 LME Lead 2070.00 -30.00 -1.43 1.72 SHE PBS FUT. 15600.00 -50.00 -0.32 2.06 LME Tin 20410.00 -15.00 -0.07 6.30 LME/Shanghai art^ 2013 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHE third month ($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)