SINGAPORE, May 14 London copper futures edged
higher on Monday, bouncing back from the previous session's
loss, after top consumer China cut its bank reserve requirement
ratio for a third time in six months to boost a slowing economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 0.6 percent to $8,061 per tonne by 0106 GMT after losing
more than 1 percent on Friday and falling for a second
consecutive week.
* The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 57,480 yuan
($9,100) per tonne.
* China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks are
required to hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated
400 billion yuan ($63.4 billion) for lending after a recent
spate of data showed its economy slowed further with the weakest
first-quarter growth in nearly three years.
* Some analysts said China should have cut bank reserves
after first-quarter data, and that releasing the data over the
weekend may reduce the impact with the world's No.2 economy
becoming more vulnerable to global weakness.
* China's production of refined copper fell 3.7 percent in
April from March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics
showed on Friday, indicating the impact of weaker-than-expected
domestic demand on smelter operating rates.
* In Greece, political leaders ignored a final plea from the
president to form a coalition government to avert a repeat
election, pushing Athens closer to bankruptcy and a possible
exit from the euro zone.
* Indonesia plans to introduce new quotas to limit mineral
exports, and a 20 percent duty on mineral exports by certain
companies.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons
to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government
failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity
steps, and China took further steps to support growth.
* U.S. crude prices dropped below $96 per barrel on Monday,
pressured by China's slowing economy, the increasing likelihood
of a Greek exit from the euro zone, and Saudi's call for higher
oil stock levels.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Mar
China FDI (ytd) May
Base metals prices at 0106 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8061.00 48.00 +0.60 6.07
SHFE CU FUT AUG2 57480 140 +0.24 3.83
HG COPPER JUL2 366.20 1.40 +0.38 6.58
LME Alum 2052.00 7.00 +0.34 1.58
SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16110 45 +0.28 1.67
LME Zinc 1950.00 2.00 +0.10 5.69
SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15195 80 +0.53 2.70
LME Nickel 17300.00 105.00 +0.61 -7.54
LME Lead 2085.00 13.00 +0.63 2.46
SHFE PB FUT 15700.00 100.00 +0.64 2.72
LME Tin 20450.00 -25.00 -0.12 6.51
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1873
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3106 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Chris Lewis)