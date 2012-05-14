SINGAPORE, May 14 London copper futures edged higher on Monday, bouncing back from the previous session's loss, after top consumer China cut its bank reserve requirement ratio for a third time in six months to boost a slowing economy. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.6 percent to $8,061 per tonne by 0106 GMT after losing more than 1 percent on Friday and falling for a second consecutive week. * The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 57,480 yuan ($9,100) per tonne. * China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks are required to hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.4 billion) for lending after a recent spate of data showed its economy slowed further with the weakest first-quarter growth in nearly three years. * Some analysts said China should have cut bank reserves after first-quarter data, and that releasing the data over the weekend may reduce the impact with the world's No.2 economy becoming more vulnerable to global weakness. * China's production of refined copper fell 3.7 percent in April from March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday, indicating the impact of weaker-than-expected domestic demand on smelter operating rates. * In Greece, political leaders ignored a final plea from the president to form a coalition government to avert a repeat election, pushing Athens closer to bankruptcy and a possible exit from the euro zone. * Indonesia plans to introduce new quotas to limit mineral exports, and a 20 percent duty on mineral exports by certain companies. MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps, and China took further steps to support growth. * U.S. crude prices dropped below $96 per barrel on Monday, pressured by China's slowing economy, the increasing likelihood of a Greek exit from the euro zone, and Saudi's call for higher oil stock levels. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EZ Industrial production yy Mar China FDI (ytd) May Base metals prices at 0106 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8061.00 48.00 +0.60 6.07 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 57480 140 +0.24 3.83 HG COPPER JUL2 366.20 1.40 +0.38 6.58 LME Alum 2052.00 7.00 +0.34 1.58 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16110 45 +0.28 1.67 LME Zinc 1950.00 2.00 +0.10 5.69 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15195 80 +0.53 2.70 LME Nickel 17300.00 105.00 +0.61 -7.54 LME Lead 2085.00 13.00 +0.63 2.46 SHFE PB FUT 15700.00 100.00 +0.64 2.72 LME Tin 20450.00 -25.00 -0.12 6.51 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1873 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3106 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr; Editing by Chris Lewis)