* Copper reverses gains after China RRR cut * Euro zone concerns add to slowing Chinese economy * Coming Up: Euro zone industrial output; 0900 GMT (Adds comment, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 14 London copper fell to near one-month lows on Monday, giving up early gains as traders came round to the view that China's weekend cut in reserve requirements suggests a deepening slowdown in the world's top copper consumer. The failure of talks to form a new government in debt-laden Greece also prompted investors to sell off riskier assets from oil to equities. China's cut to its reserve requirement ratio - the amount of cash banks are required to hold as reserves - to boost lending initially boosted copper at the open but sentiment later turned bearish. The move came after data last week showed the world's No. 2 economy slowed further in April which followed the weakest first-quarter growth in nearly three years. "It's not about liquidity, it's about real demand. So the liquidity improvement will not help because there's simply no demand out there," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. There was already evidence of weakening demand in April when China's copper imports fell nearly 19 percent to an eight-month low, while its output of refined copper fell for the first time since January. "In this environment, the RRR cut is bearish, not bullish," said a Singapore trader. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.2 percent to $7,920 a tonne by 0702 GMT, after falling as low as $7,915.50, its weakest since April 16. It hit a high of $8,085.50 earlier. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid nearly 2 percent to close at 56,260 yuan ($8,900) per tonne. The July COMEX contract dropped 1.3 percent to $3.5990 per lb. Thomas Lam, chief economist at DMG & Partners Securities, believes the troubled euro zone, where Greece's political fate is in doubt and a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps, remains the main risk factor for markets. "The key here for the euro zone is really credibility...As long as this credibility remains shaky there is no reason for markets to move in a more predictable fashion." Base metals prices at 0702 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7920.00 -93.00 -1.16 4.21 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 56260 -1080 -1.88 1.63 HG COPPER JUL2 359.90 -4.90 -1.34 4.74 LME Alum 2032.25 -12.75 -0.62 0.61 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 15990 -75 -0.47 0.92 LME Zinc 1923.50 -24.50 -1.26 4.25 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 14970 -145 -0.96 1.18 LME Nickel 16988.00 -207.00 -1.20 -9.20 LME Lead 2054.00 -18.00 -0.87 0.93 SHFE PB FUT 15530.00 -70.00 -0.45 1.60 LME Tin 20300.00 -175.00 -0.85 5.73 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1994 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3106 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)