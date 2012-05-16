* Copper prices face further pressure in the short term * BHP sees commodity market cooling further * LME spot premium dips to 1-mth low; Shanghai in backwardation * Coming up: U.S. industrial output, April; 1315 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, May 16 London copper fell to a 4-month low on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth consecutive session, as investors continued to shy away from risky assets with the Greek political malaise threatening to plunge Europe into a deeper financial mess. Shanghai copper fell to its lowest since the end of December, under pressure from both the political crisis in Athens and concerns of a further slowdown in the Chinese economy. The dollar hit a four-month high against a basket of currencies at the expense of a weaker euro, weighing on dollar-priced commodities as it makes them more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. "There is more room on the downside for copper in the next few weeks, while we wait for China data to be released in mid-June and any consequential easing acts from the central bank," said Judy Zhu, an analyst at Standard Chartered in Shanghai. Zhu said June could be a turning point for base metals if more easing measures are deployed to boost growth. But the world's biggest miner BHP Billiton said it expects commodity markets to cool further and that investors have lost confidence in the longer-term health of the global economy. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slid 1.6 percent to $7,633.5, before recovering slightly to $7,639.25 per tonne by 0703 GMT. The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell to as low as 54,660 yuan per tonne, before closing the day down 2.2 percent to 54,690 yuan. The factors supporting commodities and equities in previous months, namely prospects of more U.S. monetary easing and receding worries about the euro zone debt crisis, have largely vanished, with a flare-up in the Greek political crisis and China growth concerns taking the centre stage in recent weeks. "With bullish factors gone and bearish factors prominent, it would be a miracle if prices don't fall," a trader said. The tightness in global physical copper market appeared to have eased, with the spot-to-three-month premium on London copper MCU0-3 dropping to a one-month low of $33 on Tuesday, off 70 percent from last week's peak of $111. Meanwhile, Shanghai's front-month contract had a premium of 660 yuan over the most-active August contract, though copper demand has been disappointing in recent months. "People aren't willing to sell on the physical market when prices drop fast, so we are seeing some premium in spot prices," said Zhou Jie, an analyst at Shanghai CIFCO Futures. "So long as we don't see a shift in policy, the sluggish trend in prices is not going to change." In other news, NYSE Euronext is out of the race to buy the London Metal Exchange, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after its reported 800 million pound (US$1.28 billion) bid was deemed too low. Base metals prices at 0703 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7639.25 -120.75 -1.56 0.52 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 54690 -1260 -2.25 -1.21 HG COPPER JUL2 345.65 -6.10 -1.73 0.60 LME Alum 2013.00 -12.00 -0.59 -0.35 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 15900 -110 -0.69 0.35 LME Zinc 1907.50 -26.50 -1.37 3.39 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 14860 -165 -1.10 0.44 LME Nickel 16805.00 -190.00 -1.12 -10.18 LME Lead 1989.50 -19.00 -0.95 -2.24 SHFE PB FUT 15255.00 -265.00 -1.71 -0.20 LME Tin 19620.00 -190.00 -0.96 2.19 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1834 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)