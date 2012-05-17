SINGAPORE, May 17 London copper edged higher for
the first time in five sessions on Thursday with a firmer euro
aiding its bounce from four-month lows in the previous session
amid a deepening debt crisis in Europe exacerbated by political
instability in Greece.
The modest gains in copper suggests many investors are wary
of bidding up prices aggressively given the contagion potential
of a euro zone without Greece, a slowdown in top copper consumer
China and the fragile state of the U.S. economy.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
gained 0.8 percent to $7,716 a tonne by 0105 GMT, after falling
to a session low of $7,625 on Wednesday, its weakest since Jan.
10.
* The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.2 percent to 55,360 yuan
($8,800) a tonne, having slid to a 2012 low of 54,660 yuan in
the prior session.
* The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity
to some Greek banks which have not been successfully
recapitalised, highlighting the weak state of the banking sector
in the debt-laden country.
* The World Bank said a decision by Greece to leave Europe's
common currency zone would raise big questions about the impact
on Spain, Italy and other euro zone countries with big debt
loads that are undergoing structural reforms. The International
Monetary Fund warned of "extremely expensive" consequences not
just for Greece if the country were exit the currency bloc.
* "At this point, the nervous tone still evident in the
markets are telling us that the Europeans need to embark on a
series of stabilization initiatives, including ones that could
buffet the systems from the shock of a likely Greek exit from
the euro," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
"Simply waiting for the results of the June 17th Greek
elections may be too late and risks widening the contagion into
Spain and Italy," Meir said.
* Several Federal Reserve policymakers last month thought
the U.S. central bank might need to do more to support the
economy if the recovery stumbles, reviving the possibility of a
third round of quantitative easing that would boost liquidity in
markets and prod investors to bet on risk assets.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares steadied on Thursday from the previous day's
sell-off, but investors found no reason to bet on risk amid
deepening turmoil in Greece and fears of contagion to other
stressed euro zone economies.
* The euro regained some ground versus the dollar on
Thursday after falling to a four-month trough after some banks
in Athens faced emergency funding needs.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Mar
0700 Spain Q1 GDP
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1230 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks
1400 U.S. Leading indicators April
1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index for May
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
Base metals prices at 0105 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7716.00 61.00 +0.80 1.53
SHFE CU FUT AUG2 55360 670 +1.23 0.00
HG COPPER JUL2 349.80 2.00 +0.58 1.80
LME Alum 2040.00 5.00 +0.25 0.99
SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16010 110 +0.69 1.04
LME Zinc 1912.25 14.25 +0.75 3.64
SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 14965 105 +0.71 1.15
LME Nickel 17000.00 -5.00 -0.03 -9.14
LME Lead 1976.00 5.00 +0.25 -2.90
SHFE PB FUT 15290.00 35.00 +0.23 0.03
LME Tin 19600.00 -75.00 -0.38 2.08
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1708
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3222 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)