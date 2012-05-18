* LME copper lifted by short-covering gains on ShFE - trader
* Greeks warming up to pro-bailout parties - poll
* Spain borrowing costs spike,banks suffer credit rating cut
* U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data due at 0930 GMT
(Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, May 18 London copper peeked above
four-month lows on Friday on short-covering and signs that
Greeks are warming to pro-austerity parties, allaying some fears
the country could leave the euro zone.
Still, worries about Spain's finances and reports of Chinese
copper inflows onto the London Metal Exchange (LME) will likely
cap gains in the session.
Three-month LME copper inched up $1 to $7,650 a
tonne by 0712 GMT, after closing almost flat in the previous
session. It is on track to post a weekly drop of 4.6 percent,
its third consecutive week of losses.
The most active August copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) fell 0.4 percent to close at
55,520 yuan ($8,800) a tonne, a partial rebound after a steeper
fall at the open.
The Shanghai contract rose 1.9 percent on Thursday, much
more than its London counterpart, after diving on Wednesday to
its cheapest since Dec. 20. Compared with last week, it fell 3.4
percent, its third consecutive weekly loss.
"LME copper started rising after bouts of short-covering on
the ShFE this morning ... I think this triggered the metal's
upward momentum and helped lift London prices," said a
Shanghai-based trader with an international firm.
"London copper is also tracking the rise of base metals like
aluminium, zinc and lead, which started floating higher since
yesterday. Those metals are trading closer to their marginal
production cost than copper, so they have rebounded faster," he
added.
Copper prices may also have been weighed down this week by a
hefty inflow into LME warehouses from China. Traders said
China's smelters and merchants may have added around 110,000
tonnes to LME warehouses in South Korea.
The exports came just two weeks after the trading unit of
Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd , China's top
producer, said a group of copper smelters as well as trading
firms would export refined copper cathodes to LME to help ease
tight global supplies and trim near-record stockpiles at home.
Regarding the euro zone, a poll showing Greek voters
returning to pro-bailout parties helped improve sentiment ahead
of a snap election in Greece next month, which many still fear
could empower anti-austerity leftists and prompt Greece to quit
the euro.
Separately, a German Bundesbank board member told Reuters
that euro zone banks are in better shape than before the
financial crisis, and that those in Germany are equipped to cope
with Greece taking a turn for the worse.
Any price gains in the session will be fragile in light of
China's soft downstream demand and high stockpiles, as well as
the debt issues clouding the euro zone, analysts said.
"In the longer term, copper is weighed down by
still-lacklustre demand and still-high stockpiles in China. Many
smelters are losing money, and while ShFE inventories have pared
over the past few weeks, stocks are still higher than they have
been over the past few years," said Minmetals Futures analyst
Zhang Ao. CU-STX-SGH
"But the next turning point for copper prices, either a
decisive rise or fall, will really be determined by
macroeconomic events, especially from the euro zone," he added.
Even as investors were able to take a brief respite from
fears of a Greek default, bad news in Spain - the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy - illustrated Europe's dire economic
situation.
Spain's borrowing costs spiked at a bond auction on
Thursday, while shares in its troubled lender Bankia
dived as 16 other banks suffered a credit ratings cut. Official
data also confirmed that the country was back in recession.
Contributing to investor caution was the high number of new
claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, which suggested
sluggish growth in hiring. Factory activity in the mid-Atlantic
region also contracted in May, worrisome signs for a
still-fragile economic recovery.
Base metals prices at 0712 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7650.00 1.00 +0.01 0.66
SHFE CU FUT AUG2 55520 -210 -0.38 -0.20
LME Alum 2047.50 -6.50 -0.32 1.36
SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16020 -20 -0.12 1.14
HG COPPER JUL2 346.25 -1.65 -0.47 0.77
LME Zinc 1893.00 -7.00 -0.37 2.60
SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 14855 -120 -0.80 0.41
LME Nickel 17032.00 -163.00 -0.95 -8.97
LME Lead 1938.50 11.50 +0.60 -4.74
SHFE PB FUT 15075 -195 -1.28 -1.41
LME Tin 19150.00 -50.00 -0.26 -0.26
LME/Shanghai arb 1127
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3252 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Chris
Gallagher)