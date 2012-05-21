* Copper price dip attracts bargain hunters * Euro zone debt crisis to limit gains * ShFE front-month copper at premium to benchmark month * Funds cut net longs in copper last week -CFTC (Updates prices, adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, May 21 London copper rose on Monday after last week's steep losses, as a weak dollar, technical buying and a pickup in Chinese spot demand supported prices, although worries about the euro zone debt crisis capped gains. Hopes for stimulus from top consumer China after the country's premier called for additional efforts to support growth on Sunday proved to be a bright spot for copper, which has shed about 9 percent in London over the last three weeks. But market participants warned the upward momentum may be short-lived, given the chaos in Europe, where political problems threaten to drive Greece out of the euro zone and indebted Spanish banks keep their country's borrowing costs high. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $7,742 a tonne by 0713 GMT, after shedding more than 4 percent last week - its biggest weekly drop in more than a month. "Some technical buying during the session should cause the metal's prices to flourish a bit, with stop-loss selling coming in at around $7,780. I see copper ranging from $7,600 to $7,800," said an LME trader. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.2 percent to close at 55,890 yuan ($8,800) a tonne, after falling 0.4 percent on Friday. A backwardation in ShFE copper is also supporting the market, said Great Wall Futures analyst Li Rong, as the ShFE copper front-month June contract started trading at a higher price to the benchmark since earlier this month. The premium, which stands at 540 yuan, suggests higher demand for immediate supply. "The backwardation is due to a slight demand lift in the second quarter, which is the traditional peak season for copper. That helps to lift sentiment and sends some spillover demand into the forward months," Li added. A weaker dollar also helped boost copper prices. A pledge by the world's leaders to keep Greece in the euro zone offered some relief to the euro, which hit its highest level in nearly a week against the dollar, while the greenback slipped against a basket of currencies, lending support to dollar-priced commodities. But investors remained skittish as the summit of G8 leaders offered no specific prescription for debt-crippled Greece, which is headed for fresh elections next month. European officials are working on contingency plans in case Greece bombs out of the euro zone, the EU's trade commissioner said on Friday. Money managers monitored by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) slashed their net long positions in copper on Friday, reducing them by the largest amount since the start of April. This reflects weakening confidence in commodities markets and mounting concerns over the euro zone. Base metals prices at 0713 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7742.00 92.00 +1.20 1.87 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55890 660 +1.20 0.47 LME Alum 2069.75 1.75 +0.08 2.46 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16140 120 +0.75 1.89 HG COPPER JUL2 349.40 2.55 +0.74 1.69 LME Zinc 1914.00 19.00 +1.00 3.74 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 14990 135 +0.91 1.32 LME Nickel 16978.00 153.00 +0.91 -9.26 LME Lead 1976.50 10.50 +0.53 -2.87 SHFE PB FUT 15250 175 +1.16 -0.26 LME Tin 19405.00 -240.00 -1.22 1.07 LME/Shanghai arb 1177 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.3284 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)