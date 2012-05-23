* Sentiment cautious ahead of EU summit * Fears of Greek exit rise * World Bank cuts economic growth forecast to 8.2 pct * U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services index, May: 1400 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, May 23 Copper retreated on Wednesday, along with most commodities, slipping from a one-week high posted earlier in the week as worries over the global economy gripped markets ahead of a meeting of European leaders. Investors are wary that a failure to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis would hit global demand for industrial metals just as China's growth is slowing and a U.S. recovery is fragile. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 1.4 percent to $7,632 per tonne by 0712 GMT, giving up some of the gains chalked up on Tuesday, when prices hit a one-week high of $7,816. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.5 percent to 55,000 yuan ($8,700) per tonne, after touching a one-week high of 56,130 yuan on Monday. Analysts noted that many Chinese investors were sticking to safe plays because of uncertainties in copper's demand outlook and global economics. "There are more reasons to stay wary than to cheer. All signs point to Chinese copper demand being sluggish, with downstream orders still weak. China's economy is slowing, the euro zone crisis remains an issue, while a U.S. recovery is still uncertain," said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie. Many traders closed their long positions ahead of an informal summit of EU leaders late on Wednesday, expected to discuss the idea of regional bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member states. New French President Francois Hollande supports the proposal but Germany's long-standing opposition is unlikely to change, raising the risk of political deadlock in the euro zone. Fears of a euro zone contagion spreading has gripped global markets in recent weeks, revived by fears that Greece would leave the euro zone bloc and cause a messy default, while Spain's banking stability was also in focus following a raft of downgrades for its 16 lenders. Adding to market jitters, ratings agency DBRS put the sovereign credit ratings for Spain, Italy, Portugal and Ireland on review for possible downgrade on Tuesday, citing the risk that Greece may not comply with the terms of its bailout program. "Gloomy sentiment on the global economy is pushing down prices of most commodities today. The euro's weakness and the dollar's strength are not helping prices of these dollar-denominated assets," said analyst from consultancy CRU, Wan Ling. Even as the world looks to China, the world's top copper consumer, for support there is little sign that Beijing - faced with its own problems of inflation and high levels of local government debt - is ready to combat slowing growth with aggressive policies. The World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China this year to 8.2 percent on Wednesday and urged the country to rely on easier fiscal policy that boosts consumption rather than state investment to lift activity. The latest data from the United States, however, was a rare bright spot amid the gloom. The pace of sales of existing homes in April rose to its fastest in nearly two years and a falloff in foreclosures helped bring a surprise jump in prices. In tin, consumers pounced on inventories of the metal in Malaysia as prices plunged this month, making it more attractive to Chinese importers, and as they sought to avert bottlenecks from developing at warehouse gates, trade and industry sources said. Base metals prices at 0712 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7632.00 -107.00 -1.38 0.42 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55000 -850 -1.52 -1.13 LME Alum 2024.00 -5.00 -0.25 0.20 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16000 -75 -0.47 1.01 HG COPPER JUL2 344.25 -4.45 -1.28 0.19 LME Zinc 1879.00 -32.00 -1.67 1.84 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14755 -195 -1.30 -0.27 LME Nickel 16781.00 -119.00 -0.70 -10.31 LME Lead 1932.00 -33.00 -1.68 -5.06 SHFE PB FUT 15075 -135 -0.89 -1.41 LME Tin 19430.00 -275.00 -1.40 1.20 LME/Shanghai arb 1224 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3231 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Chris Lewis)