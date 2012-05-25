* China physical copper consumption shows signs of improvement * Shanghai copper stocks down for 7th week to 4-month low * LME copper abandons $7,414 target - technicals * Coming up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders, weekly; 1930 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, May 25 London copper was on course for its fourth losing week, hit by worries about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone although it edged up on Friday on hopes of a pick-up in demand from China. Data showing China's massive manufacturing sector contracted for the seventh straight month in May followed a spate of disappointing data in April, triggering hopes that of more supportive policies from Beijing. "The logic in the market is that the worse economic data becomes, the more likely the government will ease its policy," said Chen Dixi, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Beijing has given signals that it will do more to shore up the economy. Earlier in the week, Premier Wen Jiabao said China will set up policy fine-tuning to support the economy, a day after the market buzzed with excitement when Beijing said it will fast track approvals for investment in the resource-heavy infrastructure sector. These policies will help copper demand improve in the second half of the year, Chen said. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.2 percent to $7,625.75 a tonne by 0702 GMT, on track for a 0.3 percent weekly decline, its fourth consecutive week in the red. The Shanghai Futures Exchange's most-traded September copper contract reversed early losses and closed the day up 0.4 percent to 55,370 yuan ($8,700), finishing the week up 0.4 percent. PHYSICAL MARKET SHOWS TIGHTNESS Shanghai copper spread remained in a backwardation, or a situation where near-month contracts trade at a premium to the far month. The front-month contract was trading at a 710 yuan premium to the most active contract. Physical copper enjoyed a premium of up to 300 yuan to the front-month futures contract due to the tightness in supply and improving demand, dealers said. "There's not much branded copper stocks in the market, especially as the import spree is over now," said a Shanghai-based dealer. "Copper consumption is improving, but aluminum and zinc are quite miserable." Shanghai copper stocks fell for the seventh straight week, down 9.4 percent to a four-month low of 157,489 tonnes, down 31 percent from a 10-year high hit in mid March. CU-STX-SGH LME aluminum edged up 0.2 percent to $2,018.75, heading for a 2.2-percent weekly fall, its biggest in two months. Trafigura and U.S. aluminum producer Ormet Corp have formed a joint venture to buy bauxite, alumina and aluminum projects, they said on Thursday, as the Swiss trading house builds a physical presence in the aluminum market. Base metals prices at 0702 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7625.75 15.75 +0.21 0.34 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55370 220 +0.40 0.02 HG COPPER JUL2 344.15 1.25 +0.38 0.16 LME Alum 2018.75 3.75 +0.19 -0.06 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16025 60 +0.38 1.14 LME Zinc 1886.75 0.75 +0.04 2.26 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14790 40 +0.27 -0.03 LME Nickel 17043.00 -32.00 -0.19 -8.91 LME Lead 1947.00 -8.00 -0.41 -4.32 SHFE PB FUT 15155.00 25.00 +0.17 -0.85 LME Tin 19775.00 -195.00 -0.98 2.99 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1037 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3447 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)