SHANGHAI, May 29 Copper slipped on Tuesday as
Spain's debt risk premium hit a euro-era high, reviving fears
that the euro zone's debt crisis may worsen and shear off the
region's demand for metals.
Sentiment was also dampened by comments from a Chinese
government economist that growth in the world's second largest
economy is likely to dip below 8 percent in the second quarter.
The concerns offset easing worries on Monday over Greece's
commitment towards bailout conditions.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
edged down $10 to $7,679 a tonne by 0135 GMT, snapping a
three-session winning streak during which it had risen 2 percent
by Monday's close.
* The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ticked down 0.7 percent to 55,830 yuan
($8,800) a tonne, after rising 1.5 percent on Monday.
* Spanish 10-year borrowing costs neared the 7 percent
danger level and Bankia shares hit record lows on Monday after
the government, struggling to sort out its finances, proposed
putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender.
* China's annual economic growth is likely to dip below 8
percent in the second quarter and weakness could persist, a
government economist said on Monday, affirming rising
expectations that the Chinese economy would only hit a bottom in
June at the earliest.
* Greece handed 18 billion euros ($22.6 billion) to its four
biggest banks on Monday, the finance ministry said, allowing the
stricken lenders to regain access to European Central Bank
funding.
* Newedge, a broker owned by French banks Credit Agricole
and Societe Generale, has told clients it
will do no new business in Greece, in the latest sign trading
houses are preparing for the country leaving the euro zone.
* Surveys on Saturday showed Greece's conservatives
regaining an opinion poll lead that would allow the formation of
a pro-bailout government. The news led to a small relief rally
on Monday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares and the euro eased on Tuesday, with a relief
rally from last week's heavy selling faltering quickly as a
surge in Spanish borrowing costs added to simmering worries
about Europe's debt restructuring challenges.
* The same concerns cause the euro to wobble near a two-year
low against the dollar on Tuesday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing index April
1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Mar
1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May
Base metals prices at 0135 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7679.00 -10.00 -0.13 1.04
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55830 -380 -0.68 0.36
LME Alum 2022.75 0.75 +0.04 0.14
SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16020 -25 -0.16 1.14
HG COPPER JUL2 347.00 2.20 +0.64 0.99
LME Zinc 1908.00 -2.00 -0.10 3.41
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14955 -45 -0.30 1.08
LME Nickel 17000.00 0.00 +0.00 -9.14
LME Lead 1946.00 4.50 +0.23 -4.37
SHFE PB FUT 15275 -25 -0.16 -0.10
LME Tin 19800.00 5.00 +0.03 3.13
LME/Shanghai arb 968
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3450 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)