* EC offers Spain more time to cut deficit, more aid to banks * Italy's 10-year borrowing costs topped 6 pct * Unclear if Greek pro-bailout party will win - polls (Updates prices, adds details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, May 31 London copper fell to its lowest level so far this year on Thursday, extending the previous session's decline of more than 2 percent, as investors continued to exit riskier assets as fears about the debt crisis in Europe mounted. Weak data out of the U.S. property market also weakened prices, but cautious expectations that government spending programmes in top metals consumer China may lift metals demand by year-end helped put a floor on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent to $7,464.75 a tonne by 0431 GMT, after hitting $7,422.75 earlier, its lowest level since Dec. 29. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to 54,420 yuan ($8,600) a tonne by its midday close, bouncing off an earlier low of 54,280 yuan, its lowest level since Dec. 20. Worries about the health of the global economy have already dragged London copper prices down 11 percent so far this month. Prices are also more than 25 percent lower than last year's record high of $10,190. "The uncertainties in Europe are keeping everyone cautious today. There is just too much that can potentially go wrong in the region right now and no one dares to go too long," said a Shanghai-based copper investor. Doubts about Spain's ability to prop up its banks, twinned with fears that Greece will leave the euro have spilled over to Italy, which saw its 10-year borrowing costs top 6 percent at an auction, marking a new high since January and heightening contagion concerns. Spain is the fourth-largest economy in the euro zone. There are fears that the Spanish government could become insolvent if it was left to bail out the nation's banks. The latest Greek polls also showed parties for and against a bailout came in neck-to-neck - heightening fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone. In the United States, contracts to purchase previously owned homes unexpectedly fell in April to a four-month low, undermining some of the recent optimism that the housing sector was touching bottom. Copper prices had fallen on Wednesday after top policy advisors to the Chinese government tempered expectations of a stimulus package by saying that the country does not need massive fiscal stimulus to stabilise growth. Traders, however, said prices are still supported by hopes that a slew of policies unveiled by Beijing will buoy demand. "The stimulus package this time is much less than in 2009, but it is still logical to say that the spending programmes will create more demand for copper by the end of the year," the China-based copper investor added. Macquarie Bank said in a note on Thursday that China has made provisions to help local governments finance their 2012 infrastructure projects largely through bond issuance, a move which would allay concerns that provincial authorities would struggle to fund their spending on big projects. Total government bond issuance is expected to be 250 billion yuan ($40 billion) this year, more than the 200 billion yuan in the past three years, Macquarie's analyst Bonnie Liu said. Base metals prices at 0431 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7464.75 -10.25 -0.14 -1.78 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54420 -900 -1.63 -2.18 LME Alum 2006.00 -1.00 -0.05 -0.69 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15960 -20 -0.13 0.76 HG COPPER JUL2 336.90 -2.10 -0.62 -1.95 LME Zinc 1882.25 -10.75 -0.57 2.02 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14785 -110 -0.74 -0.07 LME Nickel 16302.00 2.00 +0.01 -12.87 LME Lead 1920.25 -1.75 -0.09 -5.64 SHFE PB FUT 15045 -85 -0.56 -1.60 LME Tin 19605.00 -165.00 -0.83 2.11 LME/Shanghai arb 952 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Miral Fahmy)