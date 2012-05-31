* EC offers Spain more time to cut deficit, more aid to
banks
* Italy's 10-year borrowing costs topped 6 pct
* Unclear if Greek pro-bailout party will win - polls
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, May 31 London copper fell to its
lowest level so far this year on Thursday, extending the
previous session's decline of more than 2 percent, as investors
continued to exit riskier assets as fears about the debt crisis
in Europe mounted.
Weak data out of the U.S. property market also weakened
prices, but cautious expectations that government spending
programmes in top metals consumer China may lift metals demand
by year-end helped put a floor on prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.1 percent to $7,464.75 a tonne by 0431 GMT, after hitting
$7,422.75 earlier, its lowest level since Dec. 29.
The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to 54,420 yuan
($8,600) a tonne by its midday close, bouncing off an earlier
low of 54,280 yuan, its lowest level since Dec. 20.
Worries about the health of the global economy have already
dragged London copper prices down 11 percent so far this month.
Prices are also more than 25 percent lower than last year's
record high of $10,190.
"The uncertainties in Europe are keeping everyone cautious
today. There is just too much that can potentially go wrong in
the region right now and no one dares to go too long," said a
Shanghai-based copper investor.
Doubts about Spain's ability to prop up its banks, twinned
with fears that Greece will leave the euro have spilled over to
Italy, which saw its 10-year borrowing costs top 6 percent at an
auction, marking a new high since January and heightening
contagion concerns.
Spain is the fourth-largest economy in the euro zone. There
are fears that the Spanish government could become insolvent if
it was left to bail out the nation's banks.
The latest Greek polls also showed parties for and against a
bailout came in neck-to-neck - heightening fears of a Greek exit
from the euro zone.
In the United States, contracts to purchase previously owned
homes unexpectedly fell in April to a four-month low,
undermining some of the recent optimism that the housing sector
was touching bottom.
Copper prices had fallen on Wednesday after top policy
advisors to the Chinese government tempered expectations of a
stimulus package by saying that the country does not need
massive fiscal stimulus to stabilise growth.
Traders, however, said prices are still supported by hopes
that a slew of policies unveiled by Beijing will buoy demand.
"The stimulus package this time is much less than in 2009,
but it is still logical to say that the spending programmes will
create more demand for copper by the end of the year," the
China-based copper investor added.
Macquarie Bank said in a note on Thursday that China has
made provisions to help local governments finance their 2012
infrastructure projects largely through bond issuance, a move
which would allay concerns that provincial authorities would
struggle to fund their spending on big projects.
Total government bond issuance is expected to be 250 billion
yuan ($40 billion) this year, more than the 200 billion yuan in
the past three years, Macquarie's analyst Bonnie Liu said.
Base metals prices at 0431 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7464.75 -10.25 -0.14 -1.78
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54420 -900 -1.63 -2.18
LME Alum 2006.00 -1.00 -0.05 -0.69
SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15960 -20 -0.13 0.76
HG COPPER JUL2 336.90 -2.10 -0.62 -1.95
LME Zinc 1882.25 -10.75 -0.57 2.02
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14785 -110 -0.74 -0.07
LME Nickel 16302.00 2.00 +0.01 -12.87
LME Lead 1920.25 -1.75 -0.09 -5.64
SHFE PB FUT 15045 -85 -0.56 -1.60
LME Tin 19605.00 -165.00 -0.83 2.11
LME/Shanghai arb 952
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)
