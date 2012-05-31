* Copper off 2012 low on euro bounce, bearish mood stays * Longest monthly losing streak for copper in a year * Coming Up: U.S. Q1 GDP;1230 GMT (Adds quotes, details, updates prices) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, May 31 London copper regained some ground after hitting its lowest level in 2012 as mounting fears about Europe's debt crisis spurred another round of risk aversion, setting the metal up for its longest monthly losing streak in a year. Copper has fallen nearly 11 percent in May, its third straight month of decline, and is 15 percent off this year's peak of $8,765, with sluggish demand in top consumer China also hurting prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose $17 to $7,492 a tonne by 0754 GMT, reversing early losses after the euro bounced off two-year lows. The metal hit $7,422.75 earlier, its lowest level since Dec. 29. The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 1.4 percent at 54,530 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, but off a session trough of 54,280 yuan, its weakest level since Dec. 20. Worries about the health of the global economy have already dragged London copper prices down 26 percent from last year's record high of $10,190. "The uncertainties in Europe are keeping everyone cautious today. There is just too much that can potentially go wrong in the region right now and no one dares to go too long," said a Shanghai-based copper investor. SPAIN'S BANKS Doubts about Spain's ability to prop up its banks, twinned with fears that Greece will leave the euro, have spilled over to Italy, which saw its 10-year borrowing costs top 6 percent at an auction, marking a new high since January and heightening contagion concerns. Spain is the fourth-largest economy in the euro zone. There are fears that the Spanish government could become insolvent if it is left to bail out the nation's banks. The latest Greek polls also showed parties for and against a bailout came in neck-to-neck - heightening fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone. Copper fell steeply on Wednesday after top policy advisers to the Chinese government tempered expectations of a stimulus package by saying the country did not need massive fiscal stimulus to stabilise growth. Traders, however, said prices were still supported by hopes that growth supportive policies will buoy demand. "The stimulus package this time is much less than in 2009, but it is still logical to say that the spending programmes will create more demand for copper by the end of the year," the Shanghai-based copper investor said. "Copper demand will definitely lift with the earmarked government projects. But to sustain demand over a longer term, the markets will eventually hope to see a more stable euro zone, and more measures to stimulate domestic consumption in China," said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie. Macquarie Bank said in a note on Thursday that China had made provisions to help local governments finance their 2012 infrastructure projects largely through bond issuance, a move which would allay concerns that provincial authorities would struggle to fund their spending on big projects. Total government bond issuance is expected to be 250 billion yuan this year, more than the 200 billion yuan in the past three years, Macquarie analyst Bonnie Liu said. Base metals prices at 0754 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7492.00 17.00 +0.23 -1.42 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54530 -790 -1.43 -1.50 HG COPPER JUL2 338.30 -0.70 -0.21 -1.54 LME Alum 2012.75 5.75 +0.29 -0.36 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15965 -15 -0.09 0.76 LME Zinc 1891.25 -1.75 -0.09 2.51 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14795 -100 -0.67 0.00 LME Nickel 16375.00 75.00 +0.46 -12.48 LME Lead 1922.50 0.50 +0.03 -5.53 SHFE PB FUT 15045.00 -85.00 -0.56 -1.57 LME Tin 19800.00 30.00 +0.15 3.13 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1014 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.3577 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ed Davies and Manolo Serapio Jr.)