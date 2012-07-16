* Metals prices ease as buyers turn to agricultural futures -trade * China pledges efforts to stabilise economy in H2 * Investors eye Euro zone trade data for May (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, July 16 London copper edged down on Monday after hitting a one-week high in the prior session as surging agricultural futures drew some buying power away from base metals, but expectations of further stimulus from China helped put a floor under prices. China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Sunday that the government would step up efforts to boost the economy of the world's largest metal consumer, after data showed its economy slowed for the sixth successive quarter to expand by 7.6 percent in the April-June quarter. Any moves by Beijing to ramp up infrastructure spending would bolster demand for industrial metals, especially copper. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched down 0.2 percent to $7,685 per tonne by 0410 GMT. Prices had rallied 1.9 percent to a one-week high at $7,730 on Friday. "London base metals have fallen this morning as Chinese investors are sidetracked b y trading in agricultural products such as soybeans and soybean meal," said a Shanghai-based commodities broker. The most-active October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 56,130 yuan ($8,800) per tonne, catching up with London's previous gains. "There's a lot of latent buying power out there waiting for the right time to enter the base metals markets as many expect more stimulus by Beijing soon," the broker said. "I've advised my clients to cut short positions and be ready to take up fresh long positions," he added. During a tour of Sichuan province, Chinese Premier Wen said that the government would "increase efforts to preset and fine-tune its policies" to help combat risks that lie ahead for the world's second-largest economy. Comments by state-backed media on Monday also suggested that a slew of pro-growth measures could be unveiled as early as Wednesday, with economists expecting Beijing to boost investment spending to sustain growth. [ID: Still, a technical analysis of Shanghai copper showed that prices would likely be trapped in a range of 54,940-56,380 yuan per tonne. Underlying concerns over the global economy may also cap base metals, after U.S. consumer sentiment cooled again in early July to its lowest level in seven months. In the euro zone, Italy is still cause for worries after Moody's two-notch cut in its sovereign debt rating to two levels above junk and after its 10-year bond yields rose on Friday, underscoring concerns that Europe's third-largest economy could fall victim to the spreading debt crisis. Base metals prices at 0410 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7685.00 -15.00 -0.19 1.12 SHFE CU FUT OCT2 56130 360 +0.65 0.90 LME Alum 1907.25 -2.75 -0.14 -5.58 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15590 70 +0.45 -1.58 HG COPPER SEP2 348.90 -1.50 -0.43 1.54 LME Zinc 1870.50 -3.50 -0.19 1.38 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14800 15 +0.10 0.03 LME Nickel 16188.00 -12.00 -0.07 -13.48 LME Lead 1879.75 -0.25 -0.01 -7.63 SHFE PB FUT 14955 -5 -0.03 -2.19 LME Tin 18780.00 0.00 +0.00 -2.19 LME/Shanghai arb 1193 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3789 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)