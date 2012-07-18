SHANGHAI, July 18 Copper traded higher on
Wednesday in what traders described as a technical rebound
following a fall of 1.2 percent in the prior session after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave few concrete hints of
future stimulus measures for the world's largest economy.
But gains are expected to be capped by lingering worries
over the global economy after Bernanke painted a bleak picture
of U.S. economic prospects, and while the euro zone struggles
with its debt problems and China tries to boost its slowing
growth.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had risen 1 percent to $7,668.75 per tonne by 0114 GMT, snapping
two sessions of losses.
* The most-active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.1 percent to 55,960 yuan
($8,800) per tonne, after falling 0.5 percent in the prior
session.
* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Tuesday offered a gloomy view
of the U.S. economy's prospects, but provided few concrete clues
on whether the U.S. central bank was moving closer to a fresh
round of monetary stimulus.
* Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti expressed serious
concern on Tuesday over a possible default by Sicily, an
autonomous region long criticised for its wasteful public
administration and bloated government payroll.
* Greece's coalition government will seek a bridging loan to
tide it over while it scrambles to find 11.7 billion euros of
spending cuts to bring a derailed bailout plan back on track and
appease exasperated international lenders.
* China's foreign direct investment inflows fell 3 percent
in the first half of 2012 versus last year, largely as a result
of Beijing's moves to deter speculators from entering an
overheated property sector.
* U.S. regulators should block JPMorgan Chase & Co's
plan for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) physically backed
by copper because it would create a boom-and-bust cycle in the
market, according to U.S. Senator Carl Levin.
* BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner,
said its copper production rose 15 percent year on year in the
June quarter to 312,500 tonnes, higher than UBS's forecast of
311,200 tonnes.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday, while the euro
received a leg up against the dollar on hopes the U.S. central
bank has left the door open for more stimulus measures later in
the year, after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke outlined a gloomy view
of U.S. economic recovery.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Jun
1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Jun
1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Jun
China House prices Jun
Base metals prices at 0114 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7668.75 73.75 +0.97 0.90
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 55960 30 +0.05 0.59
LME Alum 1909.00 5.00 +0.26 -5.50
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15565 -15 -0.10 -1.74
HG COPPER SEP2 347.60 2.05 +0.59 1.16
LME Zinc 1875.50 10.50 +0.56 1.65
SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14830 30 +0.20 0.24
LME Nickel 16150.00 50.00 +0.31 -13.68
LME Lead 1898.00 4.00 +0.21 -6.73
SHFE PB FUT 14960 -0.00 0.00 0.00
LME Tin 18895.00 0.00 +0.00 0.00
LME/Shanghai arb 1207
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3729 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)