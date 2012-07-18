(Removes incorrect references to 1.2 pct loss in copper on Tuesday) * LME copper up on renewed hope of U.S. stimulus * Bernanke does not rule out future stimulus * China's FDI inflows fall 3 pct y-o-y in H1 2012 * Coming Up: U.S. Housing starts number mm Jun; 1230 GMT By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, July 18 Copper traded higher on Wednesday, but gains are likely to be capped after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave few concrete hints of future stimulus measures for the world's largest economy. Investors worried about the global economy after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke painted a bleak picture of U.S. economic prospects and as the euro zone struggles with debt problems. In addition, China, the world's second-largest economy and biggest metals consumer, faces its slowest growth in three years. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4 percent to $7,627 per tonne by 0442 GMT, after it gave up gains on Tuesday. "LME copper prices tumbled last night after Bernanke failed to offer any fresh stimulus as some have hoped, but people later realised that things aren't so bad since there is still a chance the Fed will roll out more easing policies in the future," said one Shanghai-based trader. Bernanke offered a gloomy view of the U.S. economy's prospects, but gave few concrete clues on whether the U.S. central bank was moving closer to a fresh round of monetary stimulus. "With few trading cues and many speculators still focused on trading agricultural futures, LME copper is likely to stay within a tight range of $7,550-$7,750 in the short term," another Shanghai-based trader said. The most-active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 55,630 yuan ($8,700) per tonne by its midday close, paring gains after opening higher and touching a session peak of 56,100 yuan. "The shorts descended on Shanghai copper after its strong open. It was probably due to the feeling that Shanghai was overpriced compared to London as it didn't fall as much as LME copper in the previous session," said the second trader. Also weighing on prices are nagging worries over the global economy, which is battling with a triple whammy of a shaky U.S. recovery, a fermenting euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth in China. Highlighting mounting concerns about China's sagging economy, Premier Wen Jiabao said the country's job market could turn for the worse and the government needed to step up efforts to create more jobs. Foreign direct investment in China has already fallen 3 percent in the first half of 2012 versus last year. In Europe, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti expressed serious concern on Tuesday over a possible default by autonomous region Sicily, and Greece's coalition government will seek a bridging loan to tide it over while it scrambles to find 11.7 billion euros of spending cuts to pull a derailed bailout plan back on track. In industry news, a U.S. senator suggested that U.S. regulators block JPMorgan Chase & Co's plan for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) physically backed by copper, fearing it would create a boom-and-bust cycle in the market. On the supply side, mining giant BHP Billiton reported annual copper output growth of 15 percent in the June quarter, beating analysts' estimates. Base metals prices at 0402 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7626.00 31.00 +0.41 0.34 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 55630 -300 -0.54 0.00 LME Alum 1909.00 5.00 +0.26 -5.50 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15545 -35 -0.22 -1.86 HG COPPER SEP2 345.60 0.05 +0.01 0.58 LME Zinc 1874.25 9.25 +0.50 1.59 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14800 00 +0.00 0.03 LME Nickel 16086.00 -14.00 -0.09 -14.02 LME Lead 1893.25 -0.75 -0.04 -6.97 SHFE PB FUT 14995 35 +0.23 -1.93 LME Tin 18800.00 -95.00 -0.50 -2.08 LME/Shanghai arb 1178 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1=6.3729 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)