(Removes incorrect references to loss in copper of more than 1 pct on Tuesday) * LME copper rises * Mixed technical signals for copper * Coming Up: U.S. housing starts; 1230 GMT By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, July 18 London copper rose on Wednesday as investors shifted focus from the lack of immediate stimulus measures by the U.S. Federal Reserve to hopes the central bank would ease policy in the future to shore up the economy. In his testimony on Tuesday, Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer more stimulus as needed but stopped short of signalling action in the near term. London copper prices dropped to a session low on the news. "LME copper prices tumbled last night after Bernanke failed to offer any fresh stimulus as some have hoped, but people later realised that things aren't so bad since there is still a chance the Fed will roll out more easing policies in the future," said one Shanghai-based trader. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent to $7,647 per tonne by 0708 GMT. "With few trading cues and many speculators still focused on trading agricultural futures, LME copper is likely to stay within a tight range of $7,550-$7,750 in the short term," another Shanghai-based trader said. The most-active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.3 percent to close at 55,760 yuan ($8,700) per tonne, paring gains after touching a session peak of 56,100 yuan. "The shorts descended on Shanghai copper after its strong open. It was probably due to the feeling that Shanghai was overpriced compared to London as it didn't fall as much as LME copper in the previous session," said the second trader. Nagging worries about the health of the global economy, which is battling a shaky U.S. recovery, a fermenting euro zone debt crisis and slowing growth in China, is expected to cap gains in base metals prices. In China's physical markets, traders are handling less base metals volumes than the same time last year, one Shanghai-based physical trader noted. "Consumer demand for base metals has been hit by a sluggish business climate in China, while Beijing's recent injections of liquidity into the system have also reduced the need for people to buy base metals as collateral for financing," he said. Highlighting mounting concerns about China's sagging economy, Premier Wen Jiabao said the country's job market could turn for the worse and the government needed to step up efforts to create more jobs. Foreign direct investment in China has already fallen 3 percent in the first half of 2012 versus last year. In Europe, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti expressed serious concern on Tuesday over a possible default by Sicily. Also, Greece's coalition government will seek a bridging loan to tide it over while it scrambles to find 11.7 billion euros of spending cuts to pull a derailed bailout plan back on track. In industry news, mining giant BHP Billiton reported annual copper output growth of 15 percent in the June quarter. Base metals prices at 0708 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7647.00 52.00 +0.68 0.62 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 55760 -170 -0.30 0.23 LME Alum 1912.75 8.75 +0.46 -5.31 SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15565 -15 -0.10 -1.74 HG COPPER SEP2 346.50 0.95 +0.27 0.84 LME Zinc 1873.00 8.00 +0.43 1.52 SHFE ZN FUT OCT2 14785 -15 -0.10 -0.07 LME Nickel 16116.00 16.00 +0.10 -13.86 LME Lead 1895.00 1.00 +0.05 -6.88 SHFE PB FUT 14960 0 +0.00 -2.16 LME Tin 18830.00 -65.00 -0.34 -1.93 LME/Shanghai arb 1184 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3729 Chinese yuan)