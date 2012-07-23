* Shanghai copper posts biggest pct fall in over 7 months
* Copper drops to 3-week lows on LME, ShFE
* LME nickel dips to lowest in over 3 years
* Tuesday's China, Europe manufacturing data eyed
* Coming up: Euro zone consumer confidence for July; 1400
GMT
(Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, July 23 Copper prices tumbled to
three-week lows on Monday as the rising risk that Spain will
become the fourth euro zone country to seek a bailout dented the
outlook for the global economy and for metals demand.
London copper had fallen 2.1 percent to $7,389.75 a tonne by
0908 GMT, while Shanghai copper futures closed down 2.8
percent at 54,370 yuan a tonne, after both hit their lowest in
three weeks.
"News on Spain possibly seeking a full sovereign bailout has
escalated market worries into panic today," said Great Wall
Futures analyst Li Rong.
"It has been a game of dominoes with each market taking
turns to drag down others."
A Shanghai-based trader added that investors in China have
been increasingly sensitive to bad news recently as the
country's economic growth slows.
LME nickel dipped as far as $15,450 a tonne, its
lowest since July 2009, dragged down by the euro zone worries as
well as weak global demand for its most important downstream
product, stainless steel.
Investors grew jittery about Spain's finances as media
reported half a dozen local governments would follow in the
footsteps of Valencia, which has already requested help from the
central government to stay afloat.
Traders are awaiting manufacturing data from China and
Europe on Tuesday for further clues on the global economy.
"We are looking out for news of fresh stimulus measures in
China and the United States, and concrete measures to deal with
Spain's problems," said an analyst with an international trading
firm, though she added that China was unlikely to act in July as
it would be too soon after a recent rate cut.
The grim economic backdrop offset an International Copper
Study Group report on Friday that said the global refined copper
market was in a 384,000-tonne deficit from January to April
2012, up sharply from a 26,000-tonne deficit during the same
period in 2011.
Base metals prices at 0908 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7389.75 -155.25 -2.06 -2.77
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54370 -1540 -2.75 -2.26
LME Alum 1872.00 -20.00 -1.06 -7.33
SHFE AL FUT OCT2 15355 -235 -1.51 -3.06
HG COPPER SEP2 335.45 -9.35 -2.71 -2.37
LME Zinc 1812.75 -26.75 -1.45 -1.75
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14465 -250 -1.70 -2.23
LME Nickel 15610.00 -340.00 -2.13 -16.57
LME Lead 1860.00 -41.00 -2.16 -8.60
SHFE PB FUT 14805 -190 -1.27 -3.17
LME Tin 18400.00 -530.00 -2.80 -4.17
LME/Shanghai arb 841
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris
Lewis)