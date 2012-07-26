* Shanghai bonded copper quoted at $50-80 premiums -traders * ShFE copper curve signals fresh shorts -Standard Bank * Coming Up: U.S. durable goods for June; 1230 GMT (Adds detail, updates with closing prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, July 26 London copper steadied on Thursday, recovering from a one-month low hit in the prior session as investor sentiment stabilised, but concerns the European debt crisis could yet deepen curbed any gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,441.25 a tonne by 0704 GMT, down 0.06 percent from the previous session, when it hit its lowest in one month at $7,344.25 a tonne. Copper has dropped 15 percent from the year's peak hit in February to trade down around 2 percent for the year. The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded up 1.04 percent at 54,190 yuan($8,500) a tonne. "Copper looked reasonably well set for a move higher, with the market positioned quite short, an increasing conviction that Chinese demand should pick up in the second half," said Hong Kong-based analyst James Luke of China International Capital Corp (CICC). "The caveat of course being any further deterioration in Europe ... With the market on downside watch over Europe, it is quite difficult to see strong conviction emerging and so we expect a volatile and broadly rangebound summer." European shares saw a mixed open while Asian shares rose on Thursday on bargain hunting as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European measures to contain the euro zone's debt woes, but sentiment remained frail. The euro gave back some gains on Thursday from a short-covering rally the previous day, as persistent worries about Spain's debt woes cloud the outlook for the single currency. Earlier, comments by European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny saying he could see grounds for giving Europe's permanent rescue fund a banking licence helped to boost the euro and underpin metals. Also, data showing new U.S. home sales in June posted their biggest drop in more than a year reinforced views the Federal Reserve may consider more easing steps to help a delicate U.S. recovery. A softer dollar makes commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies. There are fresh signs of bearish sentiment in China, the world's top copper consumer, Standard Bank said in a research note, as the structure of the ShFE forward copper curve suggests an influx of fresh short positions. "Recent changes in the forward curve and open interest suggest that short positions are instead being rolled forward and indeed have been added to," it said. Shanghai copper has resumed a backwarded structure this week, with the rolling front month contract trading at a more than 200 yuan premium against the third month contract. Traders were quoting premiums for copper in Shanghai bonded warehouses at $50-80, compared with $70-$80 earlier this month. In other metals, a sharp drop in tin prices has spurred a pickup in China purchases, RBC Capital said in a note. "We note with interest that physical tin prices in China are nearly $1,000 higher than they are on the LME, and would not be surprised to see some opportunistic re-stocking by clever consumers in anticipation of higher prices before year end." Tin, one of the LME's smallest and most illiquid contracts, hit a 10-month low of $17,125 a tonne on Wednesday. Base metals prices at 0704 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7441.25 -4.75 -0.06 -2.09 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54190 560 +1.04 -2.11 HG COPPER SEP2 337.85 0.40 +0.12 -1.67 LME Alum 1876.75 6.75 +0.36 -7.09 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15330 85 +0.56 -3.25 LME Zinc 1806.50 5.50 +0.31 -2.09 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14470 90 +0.63 -2.20 LME Nickel 15891.00 -9.00 -0.06 -15.07 LME Lead 1858.00 3.00 +0.16 -8.70 SHFE PB FUT 14790.00 85.00 +0.58 -3.24 LME Tin 17550.00 205.00 +1.18 -8.59 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1139 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3885 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)