* LME copper open interest lowest in nearly 5 years * LME aluminium susceptible to short-covering rally * Coming Up: Advance U.S. 2Q GDP; 1230 GMT (Adds detail, updates with closing ShFE prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, July 27 Copper climbed on Friday, buttressed by returning confidence in the euro after the European Central Bank's chief reinforced a commitment to the single currency, while focus shifted to a key U.S. economic indicator later in the session. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,543 a tonne by 0720 GMT, up 0.98 percent and adding to small gains seen in the prior session. Copper hit a one-month low of $7,344.25 a tonne on Wednesday and was on track to close the month of July down more than 2 percent. The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.07 percent to close at 54,770 yuan ($8,500) a tonne. "(ECB chief Mario) Draghi's comments were supportive, the market looking for more stimulus is supportive, and the dollar is looking weak," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a Sydney-based commodity research firm. "If we get decisive steps by the ECB about how they are going to support the euro, we'll start to get a reversal in the money that flowed out, and that, along with the recovery story, will support base metals," he added. The euro steadied in Asian trading on Friday after rallying on Draghi's vow to hold the euro zone together, as investors prepared for U.S. second-quarter gross domestic product data later in the session. A softer dollar makes commodities cheaper for holders of other currencies. Still, the open interest in the LME copper contract has dropped to its lowest level in nearly five years, reflecting a profound lack of conviction about copper's near term price direction. The latest LME data shows open interest at 234,104 lots, the smallest volume since August 2007. <0#MCU-FUT-OI> On aluminium, RBC Capital said in a note that price-induced shutdowns by aluminium producers such as Bosnia's Aluminij Mostar could erode a market surplus forecast for this year, potentially paving the way for a price recovery. "The analyst community is still working on the numbers, but (such) closures could be enough to seriously erode the previously expected surplus," it said. "Add that to the already tight physical market owing to load out queues at LME warehouses and you have a recipe for a decent short-covering rally," it said in a note. Bosnia's top exporter, aluminium smelter Aluminij Mostar, will close 12.5 percent of its smelting capacity due to lower metal prices and higher power costs, and could cut more in September. The roughly 45 million tonne aluminium market is seen in a 500,0000 surplus this year, according to a Reuters poll earlier this month. MKTBAL-ACL Aluminium prices at $1,891.50 are not far from 2-year lows of $1,832.25 reached in late June. Base metals prices at 0720 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7543.00 73.00 +0.98 -0.75 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54770 580 +1.07 -1.07 HG COPPER SEP2 342.05 2.70 +0.80 -0.45 LME Alum 1891.50 13.00 +0.69 -6.36 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15445 115 +0.75 -2.52 LME Zinc 1829.75 14.75 +0.81 -0.83 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14635 165 +1.14 -1.08 LME Nickel 16010.00 120.00 +0.76 -14.43 LME Lead 1899.00 14.00 +0.74 -6.68 SHFE PB FUT 15000.00 210.00 +1.42 -1.86 LME Tin 17950.00 200.00 +1.13 -6.51 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1322 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3841 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)