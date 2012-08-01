* Copper underpinned by tight raw materials market -CRU * Traders eye Fed, ECB policy moves * Coming up: EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jul; 0758 GMT (Updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, Aug 1 London copper dropped to its lowest in almost a week after official manufacturing data from top metals consumer China fell short of expectations, while fading hopes for monetary stimulus in the United States and Europe also dragged down prices. But copper prices pared some of their early losses after data showed China's HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index rose to the highest level since February, easing concerns stoked by the official PMI figure that dropped to an eight-month low. "Copper is likely to stay range bound for the next few weeks. China's copper demand is not good and there's no sign of any recovery at the moment," said Beijing-based metals analyst Wang Ling of consultancy CRU. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded down 0.3 percent at $7,537 a tonne by 0706 GMT, after touching a low of $7,487.50 earlier in the session -- lowest since July 27. LME copper fell almost 2 percent in July. But the chance for copper prices to corrode further are limited with indications suggesting a low raw material pipeline for the metal in China, Wang Ling said. "On the raw materials side ... scrap availability is a bit tight. So there is a chance for copper to rise. There is still very limited room for copper to fall further," she added. The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell about 0.5 percent to close at 54,780 yuan ($8,600) a tonne. Wang Ling expects LME prices to trade in the $7,200-$7,800 range over August and Shanghai copper prices in the 53,000-56,000 yuan a tonne range. Market participants are now looking towards China's August PMI figures which they believe will be a better indicator of the health of the world's second largest economy. "The crucial PMI manufacturing print is August. Since 2005, the August PMI has always been better than July. If it is not this year, it would signal a sharp downturn in China's growth." Standard Bank said in a research note. More trading cues are expected later in day from a slew of U.S. and European manufacturing sector reports. STIMULUS MEASURES EYED U.S. monetary authorities will hold a policy briefing and interest rate announcement later on Wednesday. Few analysts expect the Fed to launch more easing at the end of its two-day meeting, but it is expected to reinforce a commitment to an accommodative stance and could drop hints about more measures in coming weeks. The European Central Bank meeting on Thursday also remains a key focal point for the market which will be looking for detailed policy action from the ECB to shore up the debt-laden euro zone. "Macro news and currency issues will continue to dominate sentiment for the foreseeable future," RBC Capital said in a note. Meanwhile, European banks are shrinking commodities trading operations much faster than their U.S. rivals and reducing risk-taking to insignificant levels to relieve the burden on their capital levels. Also, top miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton announced on Wednesday fresh cost cutting measures to cope with sliding commodities prices and stuttering growth. PRICES Base metals prices at 0706 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7537.00 -23.00 -0.30 -0.83 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54780 -270 -0.49 -1.05 HG COPPER SEP2 341.55 -0.20 -0.06 -0.60 LME Alum 1884.75 -6.25 -0.33 -6.70 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15385 -65 -0.42 -2.90 LME Zinc 1833.00 -9.00 -0.49 -0.65 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14605 -110 -0.75 -1.28 LME Nickel 15826.00 -39.00 -0.25 -15.41 LME Lead 1915.00 -5.00 -0.26 -5.90 SHFE PB FUT 15010.00 -60.00 -0.40 -1.80 LME Tin 17998.00 -102.00 -0.56 -6.26 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1232 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)