* PT Timah says has stopped spot tin sales due to low prices
* China copper premiums slip to $65 from $85 in July -Citi
* Coming up: Germany Industrial orders for June; 1000 GMT
(Adds detail, trader comment)
By Melanie Burton
SINGAPORE, Aug 7 London copper edged down on
Tuesday after two sessions of gains although hopes that the euro
zone would adopt fresh measures to shore up its faltering
economy checked losses, while traders waited for a slew of data
from top metals consumer China.
A seasonal slowdown in metal consumption due to holidays in
the northern hemisphere has drained liquidity from a market
already lacking confidence, with traders worried about the
impact of a global economic slowdown on demand for the metal.
But Chinese industrial production, inflation and trade data
later this week should paint a clearer picture on the extent
China has been hit by softness in its export markets.
"Yesterday was mostly digesting last week's decent non-farm
payrolls and the ECB (European Central Bank) comments. Today
everyone is just waiting to see what is next," said commodities
analyst Ivan Szpakowski at Credit Suisse in Singapore.
Investors maintained hope that Europe would take further
action to tackle its debt crisis and that the United States and
China would adopt stimulus measures to boost growth, helping
shares in Asia stay steady on Tuesday and buttressing the euro
against the dollar.
A weaker greenback makes dollar-based commodities cheaper
for holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.42 percent to $7,463.75 per tonne by 0708 GMT. Prices
have shed almost 15 percent from the year's peak in February and
are now down nearly 2 percent for the year.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was up 0.44 percent at 54,700 yuan
($8,600) per tonne.
Chinese industrial production and inflation figures are due
Thursday, with trade data to be released Friday and new money
supply data due any time between Aug 10-15.
PREMIUMS SLIP
Reflecting still sluggish demand from end users in China,
premiums for physical metal have slipped, Citi noted in a
report. "Chinese copper premia have ... come off, now at $65 a
tonne having reached a high of $85 in early July," it said.
China's economy is facing downward pressure from shrinking
external demand and a domestic property market downturn.
To spur growth, Beijing has followed a programme of policy
fine-tuning since the autumn of 2011, cutting interest rates,
easing rules on bank lending, fast-tracking investment projects
and cutting taxes and bureaucracy for businesses.
"In general we think August is going to be slow. We're
looking for September to begin to see some signs of improvement
in physical consumption of commodities like copper and steel due
to a seasonal uptick, plus it will give more time for these
stimulus measures to really go through," Szpakowski added.
China's central bank vowed on Sunday to step up its monetary
policy fine-tuning in the second half to boost the economy,
repeating assurances made last week by top leaders to counter a
deceleration in growth.
In other metals, Indonesia's PT Timah has stopped
selling tin on the spot market because of low market prices for
the metal, cutting shipments this month from the world's largest
tin exporter.
"I am sure tin prices will go up today ... The problem with
the demand side is, if this news does kick in, it might take a
few days to react, then that might just push tin prices up by
$1,500-$2,000," a Singapore-based trader said.
"Then all of a sudden PT Timah will have tin again."
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0708 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7463.75 -31.25 -0.42 -1.79
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54700 240 +0.44 -1.19
HG COPPER SEP2 337.80 -1.10 -0.32 -1.69
LME Alum 1874.50 -3.50 -0.19 -7.20
SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15330 05 +0.03 -3.25
LME Zinc 1843.00 -6.00 -0.32 -0.11
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14640 -05 -0.03 -1.05
LME Nickel 15673.00 -132.00 -0.84 -16.23
LME Lead 1883.00 -8.00 -0.42 -7.47
SHFE PB FUT 14955.00 -35.00 -0.23 -2.16
LME Tin 17900.00 75.00 +0.42 -6.77
LME/Shanghai arb^ 761
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Himani Sarkar)