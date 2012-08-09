SHANGHAI, Aug 9 Copper climbed on Thursday, with
Shanghai copper hitting a one-week high on better-than-expected
inflation numbers from top metals consumer China.
Investors are also expected to scour China and U.S. data due
later in the day for hints on the health of the world's economy
and what this means for global metals demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had inched up 0.3 percent to $7574.75 per tonne by 0145 GMT,
after falling 0.4 percent in the previous session.
* The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 0.8 percent to 55150 yuan
($8,600) per tonnerolling back some gains from its session peak
of 55,220 yuan, its highest since July 30.
* China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low
of 1.8 percent in July from June's 2.2 percent, official data
showed on Thursday, creating more room for policy easing to
support economic growth.
* Markets are awaiting direction from other China
dataincluding industrial output and fixed-asset investment,
which is expected to show signs of picking up, indicating that
the economy is starting to stabilise after sliding for six
straight quarters.
* U.S. nonfarm productivity rose more than expected in the
second quarter as companies expanded output but only modestly
increased the hours worked by their employees, data from the
Labor Department showed on Wednesday.
* A second fall in German imports in three months sent a
worrying sign on Wednesday that even the domestic mood in the
euro zone's last bastion of economic hope may be weakening under
the pressure of the bloc's deepening debt crisis.
* The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on further
monetary policy easing on Thursday but may escalate its warnings
that slowing global demand could jeopardize the country's
economic recovery, signalling its readiness to act again if
risks to the outlook grow.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares inched up on Thursday with investors turning
to the data from China for any policy implications on future
stimulus.
* Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on Thursday
on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held their fire
on others.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI
0130 China PPI
0300 Japan BOJ rate decision
0500 Japan Consumer confidence index
0530 China Industrial output
0530 China Retail sales
0530 China Urban investment
1230 U.S. International Trade
1230 U.S. Jobless claims
Base metals prices at 0145 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7574.75 24.75 +0.33 -0.33
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 55150 450 +0.82 -0.86
LME Alum 1909.00 -6.00 -0.31 -5.50
SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15445 60 +0.39 -2.49
HG COPPER SEP2 343.70 1.55 +0.45 0.03
LME Zinc 1863.50 -6.00 -0.32 1.00
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14755 75 +0.51 -0.27
LME Nickel 15670.00 -70.00 -0.44 -16.25
LME Lead 1909.75 -1.25 -0.07 -6.15
SHFE PB FUT 15035 75 +0.50 -1.67
LME Tin 18200.00 0.00 +0.00 -5.21
LME/Shanghai arb 1198
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)