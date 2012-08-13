SHANGHAI, Aug 13 London copper was steady near $7,490 per tonne, after dropping for three straight sessions, as hopes for more stimulus measures from China following recent weak data helped underpin prices. Investors are now eyeing U.S. retail sales and consumer prices later this week as well as the euro zone's gross domestic product reading for fresh trading cues. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down $4 to $7,486 per tonne by 0118 GMT, after hitting a high above $7,490 earlier in the session. * LME copper prices dropped 0.6 percent on Friday, shrugging off a rise in imports of the metal by China which analysts attributed mainly to term contracts and financing deals rather than a pick-up in demand. * The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 30 yuan to 54,650 yuan ($8,600) per tonne. * Data on Friday showed China's exports in July rose just 1 percent from a year earlier and new loans were at a 10-month low, suggesting that pro-growth policies have been insufficient and more urgent action may be needed to stabilise the economy. * Adding to the gloomy global growth picture, Japan's economic expansion slowed more than expected in the second quarter, as a rebound in consumer spending starts to lose momentum and Europe's debt crisis weighs on global demand.. * Finland remains critically opposed to the European Central Bank's readiness to buy Spanish and Italian sovereign bonds as a means to battle the euro zone debt crisis, as this has so far been only a short-term remedy, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen told German magazine Der Spiegel. * China's copper output in July fell 6.8 percent from a month earlier to 483,000 tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by investors turning cautious about a slowdown in global growth. * The currency markets got off to a nondescript start, with commodity currencies under mild pressure first thing as investors continued to worry about the health of the global economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany wholesale price index for July 0645 France current account for June Base metals prices at 0118 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7486.00 -4.00 -0.05 -1.50 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54650 30 +0.05 -1.76 LME Alum 1881.00 0.00 +0.00 -6.88 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15380 -20 -0.13 -2.90 HG COPPER SEP2 339.25 0.00 +0.00 -1.27 LME Zinc 1838.00 3.00 +0.16 -0.38 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14635 -05 -0.03 -1.08 LME Nickel 15400.00 0.00 +0.00 -17.69 LME Lead 1893.00 1.00 +0.05 -6.98 SHFE PB FUT 0 -15005 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 17875.00 0.00 +0.00 -6.90 LME/Shanghai arb 1055 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3600 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)