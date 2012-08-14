* LME copper snaps four sessions of losses
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Aug 14 London copper rebounded from
its lowest in more than a week on Tuesday, tracking Shanghai
equities higher after they reversed midday losses and lifted by
better-than-expected German and French economic growth in the
second quarter.
Hopes of fresh stimulus measures are also supporting prices
after recent gloomy economic growth figures from China.
"Trading picked up later in the afternoon lifted by Shanghai
equities," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie. "There is a lot
of talk that the Chinese government may cut the bank reserve
ratio rates again within the next few days."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.6 percent to $7,439.50 per tonne by 0836 GMT, after earlier
hitting $7,366, the lowest level since Aug 3, and snapping four
sessions of losses.
The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to 54,620 yuan
($8,600) per tonne, with gains limited by investors rolling
their November contracts to December.
But gains are likely to be checked by poor physical demand
for base metals and investor caution until more economic data on
Europe and the U.S. is released later in the day.
Forecast-beating German and French growth data eased
concerns that the euro zone's two biggest economies were sliding
into recession with the bloc's ailing periphery.
However, economists predicted that the euro zone as a whole
contracted over the same period, a downturn that Germany, its
largest economy, is unlikely to be able to defy for long.
"While the German and French growth numbers were a positive,
it's best to stick to safe plays until more data is released
later in the session. Sometimes it's hard to tell where prices
are headed from one or two sets of numbers," said an analyst
with an international trading firm.
Deteriorating global growth prospects, as seen in last
week's bleak China trade data, have intensified hopes for
further policy action from global policymakers, which would help
prop up demand for industrial metals.
While fresh stimulus actions are likely to lift base metal
prices, gains are expected to be capped by weak Chinese physical
markets.
"Base metals consumers are just not in a hurry to restock
beyond a hand-to-mouth basis since inventories are high while
the Chinese government spending initiatives have not been
reflected on order books yet," said Henry Liu, head of commodity
research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.
CHINA ALUMINA STOCKPILES "ENOUGH"
China has enough alumina stockpiles to prevent a shutdown of
its aluminium capacities in the coming months, despite a sharp
fall of bauxite imports after Indonesia imposed a 20 percent
export tax on minerals in May, according to Kunal Agrawal,
director of Asia Metals & Mining at BNP Paribas Securities.
This dashes hopes that a fall in output by the world's
biggest producer will support metal prices. LME aluminium prices
have fallen some 21 percent from a peak of $2,361.50 in
March.
"Any aluminium capacity shutdowns in China in the coming
months will not be for want of raw material," Agrawal said.
He predicted that Indonesia will gradually resume former
levels of bauxite exports to China since it has already issued
more than 40 export licences which exempt companies that plans
to build smelters from the ban.
Three of China's biggest alumina producers plan to invest at
least $1 billion in bauxite mines and refineries in Indonesia to
guarantee supplies of the aluminium raw material, under threat
from new export taxes and a 2014 export ban.
Chinese bauxite imports plunged to around 187,000 tonnes in
June, from around 5.6 million tonnes in May.
Base metals prices at 0836 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7439.50 44.50 +0.60 -2.11
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54620 180 +0.33 -1.82
LME Alum 1861.00 4.00 +0.22 -7.87
SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15360 -10 -0.07 -3.03
HG COPPER SEP2 336.95 1.60 +0.48 -1.94
LME Zinc 1833.75 14.75 +0.81 -0.61
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14635 45 +0.31 -1.08
LME Nickel 15395.00 20.00 +0.13 -17.72
LME Lead 1872.00 15.00 +0.81 -8.01
SHFE PB FUT 14965 15 +0.10 -2.13
LME Tin 17851.00 151.00 +0.85 -7.03
LME/Shanghai arb 727
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)