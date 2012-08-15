* Top China think-tank official calls for stimulus measures * U.S. retail sales up 0.8 pct in July, first time in 4 mths * Euro zone GDP shrinks in Q2 * Copper under technical pressure - Reuters analyst * Coming Up: U.S. industrial output; 1315 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Aug 15 London copper edged up on Wednesday, nudged higher by hopes for more stimulus measures from China after a government think-tank official said the country must crank up pro-growth policies over the next three months or risk missing its annual growth target. Beijing must boost investment growth, preferably by raising spending on the country's high-speed rail network, to stop a slide in economic growth that is running into a seventh straight quarter, said Zheng Xinli, vice chairman of the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges. China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for more than 40 percent of refined demand last year. Moves to reinforce economic growth, especially through investment in commodities-intensive infrastructure, would lift copper's demand prospects. Also supporting sentiment was Tuesday's data on U.S retail sales, which rose in July for the first time in four months, signalling that consumers could drive faster economic growth in the third quarter. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had ticked up 0.2 percent to $7,427.75 per tonne by 0726 GMT, after a gain of 0.3 percent in the prior session. "It is another quiet day with few trading cues, which is why copper prices haven't moved much. But some people believe the Chinese government will introduce fresh easing or stimulus policy soon and this may have encouraged some buying," said a Shanghai-based trader. The most active November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 54,690 yuan ($8,600) per tonne, with gains partly capped by investors shifting their positions from November to December. Technical charts show more downside room for copper, Reuters analyst Wang Tao said, with LME copper likely to revisit its Tuesday low of $7,366, as a downtrend from the Aug. 7 high of $7,612.75 will develop further. "Shanghai copper may re-attempt to reach 53,900 yuan per tonne, as the range of 53,900-55,410 yuan looks like a continuation pattern," he added. Lingering worries over the euro zone economy will also cap prices, especially after it shrank in the second quarter, having been flat in the first, despite continued German growth that economists fear could soon be snuffed out. In Spain, which may be in danger of needing a sovereign bailout, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy vowed to prolong a programme of benefit payments to the long-term jobless, which bodes ill for planned multi-billion euro spending cuts. Base metals prices at 0726 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7427.75 11.75 +0.16 -2.27 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54690 70 +0.13 -1.69 LME Alum 1854.00 -2.00 -0.11 -8.22 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15345 -15 -0.10 -3.13 HG COPPER SEP2 336.10 0.20 +0.06 -2.18 LME Zinc 1818.00 -1.00 -0.05 -1.46 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14600 -35 -0.24 -1.32 LME Nickel 15494.00 24.00 +0.16 -17.19 LME Lead 1847.00 -8.00 -0.43 -9.24 SHFE PB FUT 14880 -85 -0.57 -2.68 LME Tin 18100.00 -175.00 -0.96 -5.73 LME/Shanghai arb 581 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr., Himani Sarkar and Chris Lewis)