* China physical copper supply tight - Minmetals
* Merkel support for ECB efforts boosts
* LME aluminium bounces off Thursday's three-year low
* LME zinc off 1-1/2 mth low hit day before
* Coming up: U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data; 1930 GMT
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, Aug 17 Copper rose on Friday, boosted
by tighter Chinese physical supply and on improving sentiment
and risk appetite after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's public
support for the European Central Bank's efforts to fight the
euro zone debt crisis.
Chinese physical copper is trading at a 350-400 yuan premium
to futures prices, lifted by bargain-hunting and tighter scrap
supply, said state-backed metals research unit Minmetals Futures
in Friday's note.
"Some buyers are also stocking up after a recent tolling
scheme tax adjustment (in China) makes it cheaper for copper
smelters to export. They fear being caught short in the future,
especially at times when the arbitrage window is shut for
imports while, at the same time, smelters export to take
advantage of the higher overseas prices," it added.
The only way for a smelter to avoid China's export tax on
copper is to be registered as a "toll' smelter, with permission
to import copper raw materials and then export the finished
metal tax-free.
Merkel's call for swifter integration of fiscal policies
among euro bloc members also stirred hopes that decisive action
would be imminent, while grim comments from China officials on
the country's economy increased expectations for stimulus there.
"Merkel's comments gave the markets some hope and those who
have been looking for opportunities to buy in did that," said a
Shanghai-based trader.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 0.8 percent at $7,509 per tonne by 0741 GMT, following a 0.9
percent gain in the previous session, and is on track to post a
0.3 percent rise on the week.
LME aluminium rose 0.5 percent to $1,851, bouncing
up from a three-year low of $1,827.25 hit on Thursday. Traders
attributed the volatility to the metal's weak fundamentals and
its susceptibility to panic selling.
Some traders warned that climbs in base metals may be
short-lived, however, with a stronger dollar and weaker
Shanghai equities compounding lingering fears over a
slowdown in the global economy.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities
more expensive for holders of other currencies, while Shanghai
equities are key to Chinese investment sentiment.
"We are not out of the woods yet as copper is not on a clear
uptrend, but is just rangebound, with many bearish factors still
threatening to push prices down," said a Shanghai-based trader
with an international firm.
But for now, some fresh longs have entered the market,
encouraged by Merkel's support for ECB President Mario Draghi's
crisis-fighting strategy on Thursday. Merkel also pressed her
European partners to move swiftly towards a closer integration
of fiscal policies, saying time was running short.
Recent comments from China's government stirred hopes for
more policy action to stimulate the economy. China's trade
outlook for 2012 is worsening, darkened especially by growing
problems in Europe, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday as it
revealed the longest run of falling inward investment growth in
the world's top metals consumer since the 2008-09 global crisis.
All eyes will be on an upcoming round of shuttle diplomacy
among euro zone leaders in the run-up to what could be a crucial
month in the 2-1/2 year debt crisis.
The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed the session 0.8 percent higher
at 54,660 yuan ($8,600) per tonne and ended the week up 0.1
percent.
Shanghai nickel, aluminium and zinc may have also received a
boost from talk that the Chinese government may be stocking up
on these metals while they trade near their marginal production
costs, traders said.
Hit by slowing economic growth, China's smelters are
lobbying the government to revive a state-run scheme to
stockpile industrial metals that would support prices and
possibly lead to a surge in imports, industry sources said on
Thursday.
"We heard that stockpiling for nickel may already be
underway," one trader said.
ZINC UP ON TIGHT ASIAN SUPPLY
LME zinc rose 0.8 percent, bouncing off a 1-1/2
month low hit in the previous session, on bargain-hunting and
tight supplies in Asia.
"Zinc appealed to buyers today after being oversold
yesterday," said the trader with an international firm,
referring to the contract's 0.9 percent loss on Thursday.
Singapore traders said zinc premiums in Asia (excluding
China) had jumped to $90-$100 from $40 two weeks ago as a lot of
metal in the region was tied up in financing deals or behind
long queues at warehouses.
"If you queue up at a Malaysian warehouse now, you will only
get your zinc ingots in mid-October," one of them said.
Base metals prices at 0741 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7509.00 60.00 +0.81 -1.20
SHFE CU FUT DEC2 54660 450 +0.83 -1.74
LME Alum 1851.00 9.00 +0.49 -8.37
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15260 70 +0.46 -3.66
HG COPPER SEP2 340.25 2.00 +0.59 -0.97
LME Zinc 1800.00 15.00 +0.84 -2.44
SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14520 130 +0.90 -1.86
LME Nickel 15565.00 40.00 +0.26 -16.81
LME Lead 1862.00 15.00 +0.81 -8.50
SHFE PB FUT 14830 100 +0.68 -3.01
LME Tin 18320.00 220.00 +1.22 -4.58
LME/Shanghai arb 1183
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3658 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris Lewis)