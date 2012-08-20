SHANGHAI, Aug 20 Copper fell on Monday after last week's optimism over the euro zone eased, leading investors to take a pause in buying risker assets as they gauge the euro zone's impact on global economic growth and metals demand. Comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel supporting European Central Bank efforts to solve the euro zone crisis had helped lift risk sentiment on Friday, boosting base metals prices. [ID:ID:nL2E8JG8KL] FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.6 percent to $7,493.75 per tonne by 0112 GMT, after rising 1.2 percent in the prior session. * The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.1 percent to 54,590 yuan ($8,600) per tonne, after ending Friday's session 0.8 percent higher. * European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said a Greek exit from the euro zone would be manageable, underscoring the possibility of a breakup of the euro zone, but added he preferred that the crisis-stricken country remained within the single currency bloc, a newspaper reported on Monday. * Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Sunday the end of the economic crisis in his country was in sight and that the euro zone must not let the single currency become a source of friction between the north and south in the bloc, underlining the dissenting voices that threaten to divide members. * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net short position in U.S. copper for a second straight week, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Commitments of Traders showed. * Trade volumes for the euro zone rose in the first half of the year, the EU statistics office said on Friday, underlining the area's dependence on external sources of growth as economic activity within the zone stagnates. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares eased on Monday, taking a break after investor risk appetite had risen on hopes Europe's policymakers returning from holiday will decisively tackle the euro zone's debt crisis. * The yen languished at one-month lows versus the dollar and euro, while the Australian dollar drifted off a three-week trough in a subdued start to the week where the ebb and flow of euro zone optimism was seen continuing to drive markets. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1230 U.S. national activity index July Base metals prices at 0112 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7493.75 -45.25 -0.60 -1.40 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 54590 -70 -0.13 -1.87 LME Alum 1846.75 -11.25 -0.61 -8.58 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15210 -50 -0.33 -3.98 HG COPPER SEP2 340.15 -1.80 -0.53 -1.00 LME Zinc 1792.50 -4.50 -0.25 -2.85 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14455 -65 -0.45 -2.30 LME Nickel 15559.00 -71.00 -0.45 -16.84 LME Lead 1882.00 -13.00 -0.69 -7.52 SHFE PB FUT 14880 50 +0.34 -2.68 LME Tin 18685.00 190.00 +1.03 -2.68 LME/Shanghai arb 1154 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3585 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Richard Pullin)