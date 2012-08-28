* Investors play safe before central bank meeting -trade * LME zinc dips as hedge funds exit long positions -trade * Coming up: U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index; 1300 GMT By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Aug 28 London copper fell on Tuesday, with many investors closing long positions as they waited for a meeting of central bankers later this week for fresh clues on possible monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "LME prices are down as investors are playing it safe after coming back from a long weekend while waiting for clearer trading cues to emerge," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. The London Metal Exchange reopened after a bank holiday on Monday, with its three-month copper contract falling 0.7 percent to $7,587.50 per tonne by 0409 GMT. The most active December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.7 percent to 55,440 yuan ($8,700) per tonne, catching up with losses in London, after rising 0.4 percent the session before. "Shanghai base metals are collectively stronger than their counterparts on the LME as they got a lift from Shanghai equities, which steadied on news of Baosteel's share buyback," said the Shanghai-based trader. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up on Tuesday, with shares of Baoshan Iron & Steel, the country's biggest listed steelmaker, surging 10 percent after the company announced plans to buy back up to 5 billion yuan ($787 million) worth of shares. LME zinc was the biggest loser of the day, logging a 1.7-percent drop to $1,848 a tonne at one point, snapping four sessions of gains. "We heard that hedge funds which bought LME zinc on Friday liquidated their positions today," said the trader. A Singapore-based trader agreed that LME zinc had dropped due to a large speculative move, saying that its fundamentals were unchanged. "In fact, zinc ingots supply is tight in Asia with a lot of metal in the region locked up in financing deals," he said. The cautious mood in the session was also fueled by festering fears over a slowdown in the global economy, after recent weak data including a sharp profit drop in China's industrial sector in July. But losses in base metals will likely be capped by hopes that such numbers will spur new stimulus policies from Beijing, the United States and the euro zone. Central bankers and economists will gather at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the week, with investors hoping they will shed some light on possible measures to stimulate the global economy. In industry news, China's imports of lead concentrate are expected to remain healthy in August fuelled by low prices overseas, but will likely cool in the fourth quarter, analysts and traders said. Base metals prices at 0409 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7587.50 -52.50 -0.69 -0.16 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55440 -400 -0.72 -0.34 LME Alum 1899.50 -18.50 -0.96 -5.97 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15375 15 +0.10 -2.94 HG COPPER SEP2 345.15 -2.50 -0.72 0.45 LME Zinc 1852.50 -26.50 -1.41 0.41 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14710 -85 -0.57 -0.57 LME Nickel 16342.00 -133.00 -0.81 -12.66 LME Lead 1950.25 -20.75 -1.05 -4.16 SHFE PB FUT 15060 -50 -0.33 -1.50 LME Tin 20850.00 -50.00 -0.24 8.59 LME/Shanghai arb 997 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month