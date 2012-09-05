* China adds to budget for infrastructure spending * China trader says stimulus hopes behind copper strength * Coming up: Euro zone Retail sales for July at 0900 GMT (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, Sept 5 London copper eased on Wednesday as hopes dimmed for an imminent easing announcement by the European Central Bank at a meeting this week, but news of a boost to China's railroad spending helped cushion losses. France and Italy want the ECB to agree on measures to reduce the crippling borrowing costs for southern eurozone states, but the bank is expected to outline rather than detail its strategy at the meeting on Thursday. Stimulus measures, however, may still be on the agenda after a string of grim factory reports from top metals user China, the United States and Europe this week, which darkened the outlook for metals demand. "If there is an announcement of more free money from the U.S. or EU or government-mandated spending on construction in China, obviously this is going to put the wind behind copper's sails," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group. "Things are cooling down in China but we're still expecting demand growth of 5 percent for copper, in part due to the roll out of electricity projects. We are expecting copper to outperform other metals over the next six months." In a bid to boost confidence in its economy, China has rolled out a series plans for infrastructure spending and increased its target for railway construction this year to 496 billion yuan ($78.14 billion) from 470 billion yuan previously. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $7,611.75 per tonne by 0705 GMT, falling 0.3 percent from Tuesday when it ended down about 0.5 percent. Copper hit a one-week high of $7,700 on Monday but has struggled to find momentum in recent months and has remained below $8,000 since mid-May, down from a 2012 peak of $8,765 per tonne in February. The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.52 percent at 55,730 yuan ($8,800) per tonne. European shares were expected to open fractionally lower on Wednesday after sharp losses in the previous session as investors trimmed their expectations for imminent central bank intervention in Europe and braced for another batch of weak data. The global manufacturing downturn gathered pace in August, with output and new orders falling at the fastest in more than three years, a business survey showed. This week, China's official PMI fell below 50 for the first time since November, while a similar survey from Markit, sponsored by HSBC, showed activity shrinking at the fastest pace since March 2009. A trader in China's Guangzhou province said anticipation of further easing by Beijing had been supporting domestic prices. However, the trader said he saw copper prices falling as strong U.S. equities attracted investors and Chinese industrial demand growth moderated. "We are less enamoured by base metals at this stage. Although an easing play should benefit the complex, any upside advance here will run headlong into the fact that Chinese demand is slowing markedly," INTL-FC Stone said in a research note. PRICES Base metals prices at 0705 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7611.75 -23.25 -0.30 0.15 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55730 -290 -0.52 0.67 HG COPPER DEC2 346.10 -0.80 -0.23 0.73 LME Alum 1929.75 -14.75 -0.76 -4.47 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15500 15 +0.10 -2.18 LME Zinc 1866.75 -9.25 -0.49 1.18 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14795 -55 -0.37 0.00 LME Nickel 15923.00 8.00 +0.05 -14.90 LME Lead 1993.25 -1.75 -0.09 -2.05 SHFE PB FUT 15210.00 -45.00 -0.29 -0.49 LME Tin 19451.00 -149.00 -0.76 1.31 LME/Shanghai arb^ 796 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3473 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.3473 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Chris Lewis and Miral Fahmy)