* LME aluminium stocks eye record highs above 5MT * BOJ eases policy, boosts metals * U.S. Building permits Aug at 1230 GMT (Adds quotes, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Copper hit its highest since May on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan followed the U.S. Federal Reserve and eased monetary policy, but the gains were seen as short-lived as traders reported fading interest from top consumer China. The BOJ boosted its asset purchases by double the usual amount as slowing global demand and mounting tensions with China have hurt chances of a near-term recovery in the export-reliant economy. [I D :nL4E8KJ05L] Investors had been searching for fresh catalysts after last week's sharp boost to asset prices inspired by the Fed's stimulus, known as quantitative easing (QE). Traders said the BOJ's move had boosted price expectations for metals, which tend to rise in value as paper currency depreciates, while the price rise also forced shorts to cover as trading in Europe began. "It's just one big global competition to see who can out QE the other now," said a trader based in Singapore. Copper prices, however, were set to consolidate this week, as the market digests the impact of easing on the global economy and eyes economic data for any proof of a pick-up in growth, said Melbourne-based commodity analyst Natalie Robertson at ANZ. "We could see more consolidation this week. Copper at $8,500 a tonne in this environment is probably a bit overdone," she said. "On the ground activity in China is still pretty weak, with industrial production falling below 9 percent in August. Looking ahead we've got the Chinese holidays in October while the leadership transition will probably keep a lid on prices." Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.24 percent to $8,422 a tonne by 0703 GMT, which was its highest since May 2, recovering f r om the previous session when it edged down 1 percent. Prices this week had lost momentum after copper's biggest single-day rally since June on Friday. China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for 40 percent of refined demand but political uncertainty ahead of a once-in-a-decade leadership change has discouraged Chinese industry from cementing new projects, traders said. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.56 percent to 60,150 yuan ($9,500) a tonne. "After last week's QE3 announcement by the Fed, we think the market's focus is shifting from monetary policy to hard economic data. In this context, today's U.S. housing data will be closely watched," Credit Suisse said in a research note. Building permits for August are due at 1230 GMT. Worries about Spain also curbed gains. Investors on Tuesday piled pressure on Spain to request aid and trigger a European Central Bank bond-buying programme seen as inevitable to help the country finance its debts. ALUMINIUM RECORDS Traders predicted LME aluminium stocks may hit a record high this week as trade shorts deliver metal against the expiring September contract instead of paying spiralling costs to roll the position forward. LME aluminium stocks are around 50,000 tonnes short of record highs of 5.126 million tonnes reached in February, having surged by 225,000 tonnes since Sept. 9 to 5.079 million tonnes. MALSTX-TOTAL Global stocks of aluminium have climbed since the 2008 credit crisis due to anaemic industrial demand and as increased use of the metal by banks as a financing tool raises physical premiums and encourages smelters to overproduce. Fourth-quarter aluminium premiums to Japanese buyers, Asia's biggest importers of the metal, rose 24 percent from the previous quarter to a record high of $254-$255 a tonne. Shortdated futures spiked to $40 on Tuesday, the highest in more than seven years, before easing to $12 on Wednesday. CMALT-0 PRICES Base metals prices at 0703 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8422.00 103.00 +1.24 10.82 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 60520 930 +1.56 9.32 HG COPPER DEC2 383.80 5.10 +1.35 11.70 LME Alum 2182.00 22.00 +1.02 8.02 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15855 90 +0.57 0.06 LME Zinc 2146.00 38.00 +1.80 16.31 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15885 210 +1.34 7.37 LME Nickel 18076.00 256.00 +1.44 -3.39 LME Lead 2298.25 24.25 +1.07 12.94 SHFE PB FUT 16150.00 140.00 +0.87 5.66 LME Tin 21560.00 -35.00 -0.16 12.29 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1755 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3189 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)