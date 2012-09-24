SHANGHAI, Sept 24 Copper fell on Monday, weighed down by a firmer dollar and festering concerns on Europe's debt crisis. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.5 percent to $8,238 per tonne by 0119 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.1 percent to 59,090 yuan ($9,400) per tonne, after gaining 0.7 percent on Friday. * The euro got off to a subdued start on Monday, having suffered its first weekly decline in five after a recent batch of weak economic data underscored challenges facing euro zone policy makers. * A stronger dollar weighs on prices of commodities priced in the greenback, making them less attractive to buyers holding other currencies. * EU paymaster Germany said on Friday that Spain does not need a European bailout, dousing financial market expectations that Madrid will gain early relief from European Central Bank bond-buying. * Euro zone states are preparing to allow the bloc's permanent bailout fund to leverage its capital in the same way as its predecessor so it can reach a capacity of more than 2 trillion euros and rescue big countries if necessary, Der Spiegel said on Sunday. * China's implied consumption of refined copper rose 9.5 percent in August from the previous month because of fewer exports and increased domestic production, according to Reuters calculations based on official data released on Friday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares eased on Monday as investors shifted their focus to economic fundamentals while monitoring progress in the euro zone debt bailout scheme. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 Germany Ifo business climate index 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions index 0800 Germany Ifo expectations index 1230 Chicago Fed National Activity index for August 1430 Dallas Fed Texas manufacturing index for September 1630 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks on the state of the world economy in Washington Base metals prices at 0119 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8238.00 -43.50 -0.53 8.39 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59090 -650 -1.09 6.22 LME Alum 2102.75 -13.25 -0.63 4.10 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15685 -55 -0.35 -0.98 HG COPPER DEC2 375.55 -3.35 -0.88 9.30 LME Zinc 2104.25 -11.25 -0.53 14.05 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15535 -195 -1.24 5.00 LME Nickel 17965.00 -210.00 -1.16 -3.98 LME Lead 2271.00 -17.00 -0.74 11.60 SHFE PB FUT 16010 -145 -0.90 4.71 LME Tin 20750.00 0.00 +0.00 8.07 LME/Shanghai arb 1677 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3053 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Joseph Radford)