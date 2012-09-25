SHANGHAI, Sept 25 Copper prices rebounded on Tuesday, after London copper came off a one-week low in the prior session, but gains are expected to be capped by worries over the global economy and on caution ahead of next week's holiday in top metals consumer China. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.6 percent to $8,231 per tonne by 0112 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent in the previous session. * The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.2 percent to 59,190 yuan ($9,400) per tonne, after losing more than 1 percent on Monday. * "Investors are keeping to safe plays ahead of the Chinese National holiday by trading within ranges," said a Shanghai-based trader with an international firm. * "I see London copper trading within a range of $8,150 - $8,400 in the short term," said a second Shanghai-based trader. * On a positive note, a top official of the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Monday that the central bank's latest round of monetary stimulus will help get the U.S. economy back on track and speed the return to full employment. * German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September, raising fears of recession, as companies struggled with a bleaker economic outlook and the European Central Bank's bond buying plan failed to create much boardroom cheer. * Madrid is holding back from applying for a bailout for fear that voters would dump them afterwards, dousing hopes of some investors that the highly indebted euro zone member would ask for a bailout at an EU summit on Oct. 18-19. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro steadied in early trade in Asia after falling to a more than one-week low against the dollar overnight as worries about Spain's debt persisted and weak German business data fanned fears of slowing growth. * Asian shares eased on Tuesday after sentiment was weakened by data showing Germany's business confidence dropped in September, and a weak earnings forecast from Caterpillar Inc , both of which underscored worries about a global growth slowdown. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1145 U.S. ICSC weekly chain store sales 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller home price index 1400 U.S. FHFA home price index for July 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing, services indexes for September 1730 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks Base metals prices at 0112 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8231.00 48.00 +0.59 8.30 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59190 120 +0.20 6.40 LME Alum 2085.00 5.00 +0.24 3.22 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15660 -05 -0.03 -1.14 HG COPPER DEC2 375.30 2.15 +0.58 9.23 LME Zinc 2101.50 -1.50 -0.07 13.90 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15535 -05 -0.03 5.00 LME Nickel 18149.00 174.00 +0.97 -3.00 LME Lead 2266.00 -1.00 -0.04 11.35 SHFE PB FUT 16000 10 +0.06 4.64 LME Tin 20650.00 0.00 +0.00 7.55 LME/Shanghai arb 1568 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)