* London copper rebounds from previous session's 1-wk low * Lingering worries over global economy weigh * China aluminium imports down despite lower premiums * Coming Up: U.S. Treasury Secretary's speech; 1730 GMT (Updates prices; adds quotes, details) By Carrie Ho SHANGHAI, Sept 25 Copper prices edged up from a one-week low hit in the previous session, but gains are expected to be capped by worries about the global economy and caution ahead of next week's holiday in top metals consumer China. Uncertainty about bailout prospects for Greece and Spain, as the euro zone's three-year-long debt crisis rumbles on also weighed on investors' appetite for risk. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.7 percent to $8,239.25 per tonne by 0715 GMT, after dropping 1.2 percent in the previous session. The most active January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) gained 0.2 percent to 59,180 yuan ($9,400) per tonne after losing more than 1 percent on Monday. "Investors are really biding their time and waiting for the next macroeconomic trading cue. China's September PMI was not great, but showed signs of stabilising," said a Shanghai-based physical metals trader. "If subsequent figures show that recent stimulus measures have started to work, this may prompt downstream consumers to restock their dwindling inventories. Until they start restocking, prices will just tread water." ShFE data showed a 1,724-lot fall in net daily open interest by Tuesday's close, which, together with rising prices, suggested some short-covering during the session. "Some shorts covered today. Chinese investors are closing down positions ahead of the holiday," said a Shanghai-based trader, referring to the Chinese national holiday which will see the ShFE shut from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7. London copper is seen trading within a range of $8,150 to $8,400 a tonne in the short term, traders said. In addition to copper, physical demand for aluminium in top consumer China also remains sluggish, with major downstream industries, such as household electrical appliance makers, hit by a growth slowdown. "In previous years, many companies restocked aluminium ingots before the Chinese National holiday since they worked throughout the holiday week. But this year, most of these companies said they were letting all their staff go on holiday," said Shanghai Metals Market analyst Zhang Chenguang. In a sign of weak appetite for imports, premiums to import aluminium have fallen to $180 to $200 a tonne from around $250 a month ago. "Even at much lower premiums of around $200, no one is importing due to an unfavourable arbitrage," said the physical metals trader. In a bid to help struggling smelters, China's Yunnan province will stockpile 300,000 tonnes of industrial metals, including aluminium, copper and zinc, from local producers under a plan that will also help smelters secure more bank loans. The stockpiling plan will help remove some of the glut in the market and may lift domestic spot prices in the near term, analysts and traders said. Across the wider economy, the euro zone remains a cause for worry for investors as German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September, raising fears of recession. Uncertainties also surround Spain's finances as Madrid holds back from applying for a bailout for fear of a political backlash at home. This has doused the hopes of some investors that the highly indebted euro zone member would ask for a bailout at an EU summit on Oct. 18-19. Base metals prices at 0715 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8239.25 56.25 +0.69 8.41 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59180 110 +0.19 6.38 LME Alum 2096.00 16.00 +0.77 3.76 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15640 -25 -0.16 -1.26 HG COPPER DEC2 375.70 2.55 +0.68 9.34 LME Zinc 2116.00 13.00 +0.62 14.69 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15570 30 +0.19 5.24 LME Nickel 18193.00 218.00 +1.21 -2.76 LME Lead 2279.75 12.75 +0.56 12.03 SHFE PB FUT 16060 70 +0.44 5.04 LME Tin 20850.00 200.00 +0.97 8.59 LME/Shanghai arb 1626 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3093 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)